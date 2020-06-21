5676 W Bloom St.

Amenities

Cute and cozy 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo with a fireplace. It is close to shopping, parks and downtown. Located in a quiet condo community. Washer/Dryer included and one covered parking space.



Enjoy quite cozy nights on your couch in front of the nice gas fireplace. This split level unit has a full bath downstairs along with one bedroom and stackable washer/dryer included. The master bedroom, full bathroom, and walk in closet is located upstairs. You also have one covered parking spot in front of your building.



Call Aloha Property Management today at 208-314-8713 to schedule your personal viewing of this unit.



**PHOTOS OF A DIFFERENT UNIT WITH SAME LAYOUT**



***No pets. W/S/T included.***Tenants pays power and gas** Renters insurance required**Rent includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Quarterly Furnace Filter Delivery: Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments free when using your bank account***



Amenities: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, split level, no pets, Kitchen, Refrigerator, electric stove, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer included, Patio, no smoking, One covered parking spot, gas fireplace, Living Room, storage, water/sewer/trash included, Gas Heat, Quiet Community, AC, RENTERS INSURANCE IS A MUST, Rent includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Quarterly Furnace Filter Delivery: Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments FREE when using your bank account