The Scott at East Village Apartments

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system clubhouse dog park elevator gym on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance internet access trash valet accessible e-payments key fob access smoke-free community

***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Welcome home to The Scott at East Village Apartment Homes in Des Moines, IA. A vibrant, urban community ideally situated within the Downtown core, Our floor plans aree are spacious and open-concept, with well-equipped kitchens, on-site laundry facilities, and elevator access. With studio, one, two, three and four-bedroom options, you’re certain to find a home here.Located in East Village neighborhood, The Scott at East Village brings you closer to all the excitement of Downtown Des Moines. Here you’ll find premier shopping, dining and entertainment all at your front door. Enjoy the convenience and walkability of Downtown living, plus easy access to area biking trails, public transit, and I-235.