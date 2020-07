Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage trash valet 24hr maintenance

Welcome home to Weston Park Apartments in Des Moines, Iowa! Our ideal Southwest Des Moines location is perfect for people who enjoy a short commute to downtown Des Moines, but still treasure a quiet, comfortable atmosphere. Weston Park is less than a ten-minute drive to the metro, historic Valley Junction and The Des Moines International Airport.Weston Park offers newly renovated one, two and three bedroom apartments with granite countertops, black appliances, private patios or balconies and microwaves. Our community amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, two relaxing swimming pools, picnic areas, playground, bark park, basketball court and garages are well maintained throughout the year.