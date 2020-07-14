All apartments in Des Moines
Find more places like
7th St Brownstones.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Des Moines, IA
/
7th St Brownstones
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

7th St Brownstones

325 Southwest 7th Street · (602) 536-6460
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Des Moines
See all
Downtown Des Moines
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

325 Southwest 7th Street, Des Moines, IA 50309
Downtown Des Moines

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 105 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,983

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1559 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 7th St Brownstones.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
carpet
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
cats allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, assistance animal - dogs, assistance animal - cats
limit: 2

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7th St Brownstones have any available units?
7th St Brownstones has a unit available for $1,983 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Des Moines Rent Report.
What amenities does 7th St Brownstones have?
Some of 7th St Brownstones's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7th St Brownstones currently offering any rent specials?
7th St Brownstones is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7th St Brownstones pet-friendly?
Yes, 7th St Brownstones is pet friendly.
Does 7th St Brownstones offer parking?
Yes, 7th St Brownstones offers parking.
Does 7th St Brownstones have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7th St Brownstones offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7th St Brownstones have a pool?
No, 7th St Brownstones does not have a pool.
Does 7th St Brownstones have accessible units?
No, 7th St Brownstones does not have accessible units.
Does 7th St Brownstones have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7th St Brownstones has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Equitable
604 Locust St
Des Moines, IA 50309
The Village at Westchester
5413 Aurora Ave
Des Moines, IA 50310
14Forty
1440 Locust Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
5Fifty5
555 Southwest 7th Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
Hickman Flats
2400 Hickman Rd
Des Moines, IA 50310
Broadway Heights
4282 E. 50th St
Des Moines, IA 50317
Rosemont Place
2202 E Rose Ave
Des Moines, IA 50320
Alta Casa Apartment Homes
3927 Ingersoll Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50312

Similar Pages

Des Moines 1 BedroomsDes Moines 2 BedroomsDes Moines Apartments with ParkingDes Moines Pet Friendly PlacesDes Moines Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Des Moines, IAAmes, IAUrbandale, IAAnkeny, IAJohnston, IAWaukee, IAGrimes, IANorwalk, IAClive, IAAltoona, IAPerry, IAWindsor Heights, IA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Des MoinesDrakeSouthwestern HillsEast VillageWatrous SouthLower BeaverWoodland HeightsSherman Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Des Moines University-Osteopathic Medical CenterDrake UniversityGrand View UniversityDes Moines Area Community CollegeIowa State University