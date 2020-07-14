Sign Up
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM
7th St Brownstones
325 Southwest 7th Street
·
(602) 536-6460
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
325 Southwest 7th Street, Des Moines, IA 50309
Downtown Des Moines
Price and availability
VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO
3 Bedrooms
Unit 105 · Avail. Aug 23
$1,983
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1559 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 7th St Brownstones.
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
carpet
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
cats allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
dogs, cats, assistance animal - dogs, assistance animal - cats
limit:
2
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 7th St Brownstones have any available units?
7th St Brownstones has a unit available for $1,983 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Des Moines Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7th St Brownstones have?
Some of 7th St Brownstones's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7th St Brownstones currently offering any rent specials?
7th St Brownstones is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7th St Brownstones pet-friendly?
Yes, 7th St Brownstones is pet friendly.
Does 7th St Brownstones offer parking?
Yes, 7th St Brownstones offers parking.
Does 7th St Brownstones have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7th St Brownstones offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7th St Brownstones have a pool?
No, 7th St Brownstones does not have a pool.
Does 7th St Brownstones have accessible units?
No, 7th St Brownstones does not have accessible units.
Does 7th St Brownstones have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7th St Brownstones has units with dishwashers.
