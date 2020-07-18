All apartments in Des Moines
Last updated July 8 2020 at 4:28 PM

4119 Beaver Crest Drive

4119 Beaver Crest Drive · (515) 850-2506
Location

4119 Beaver Crest Drive, Des Moines, IA 50310
Beaverdale

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$880

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 504 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Available to show July 28, 2020 One of the original farm homes in Beaverdale, this charming 1 bedroom home is surrounded by established trees. This home has all the modern features, with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, new carpet and an updated bathroom. Home also includes washer and dryer Application fee $40/adult. *Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves up to 15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. 12 Month Minimum. Background and Credit Check required Contact Renters Warehouse to set up your showing or apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4119 Beaver Crest Drive have any available units?
4119 Beaver Crest Drive has a unit available for $880 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Des Moines Rent Report.
What amenities does 4119 Beaver Crest Drive have?
Some of 4119 Beaver Crest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4119 Beaver Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4119 Beaver Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4119 Beaver Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4119 Beaver Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Des Moines.
Does 4119 Beaver Crest Drive offer parking?
No, 4119 Beaver Crest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4119 Beaver Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4119 Beaver Crest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4119 Beaver Crest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4119 Beaver Crest Drive has a pool.
Does 4119 Beaver Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 4119 Beaver Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4119 Beaver Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4119 Beaver Crest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
