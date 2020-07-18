4119 Beaver Crest Drive

Amenities

Available to show July 28, 2020 One of the original farm homes in Beaverdale, this charming 1 bedroom home is surrounded by established trees. This home has all the modern features, with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, new carpet and an updated bathroom. Home also includes washer and dryer Application fee $40/adult. *Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves up to 15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. 12 Month Minimum. Background and Credit Check required Contact Renters Warehouse to set up your showing or apply today!