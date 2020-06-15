Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

94-1211 Heahea St Available 09/01/20 Tucked away in paradise with amazing views on the edge of Kunia Golf Course - Located on a quiet cul de sac and backed against Kunia Golf Course this 3 bedroom 3 bath 2 car garage has recently been remodeled with new tile flooring in Kitchen and bathrooms. This location is a Golfers Delight!



Back yard has 2 Lemon trees, Avocado Tree, Tangerine Tree, Chico Tree, with a Mango Tree on the front yard and an irrigation system throughout.



Views of Diamond Head, Pearl Harbor, Honolulu Skyline, Royal Kunia Golf Course (right on 14th Green) with a the Pacific Ocean in the distance.



Owner pays for yard service.

Pets Ok

Prefer non-smoking



(RLNE5781563)