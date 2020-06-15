All apartments in Royal Kunia
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

94-1211 Heahea St

94-1211 Heahea Street · (808) 722-0640
Location

94-1211 Heahea Street, Royal Kunia, HI 96797
Waipahu

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 94-1211 Heahea St · Avail. Sep 1

$4,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2079 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
94-1211 Heahea St Available 09/01/20 Tucked away in paradise with amazing views on the edge of Kunia Golf Course - Located on a quiet cul de sac and backed against Kunia Golf Course this 3 bedroom 3 bath 2 car garage has recently been remodeled with new tile flooring in Kitchen and bathrooms. This location is a Golfers Delight!

Back yard has 2 Lemon trees, Avocado Tree, Tangerine Tree, Chico Tree, with a Mango Tree on the front yard and an irrigation system throughout.

Views of Diamond Head, Pearl Harbor, Honolulu Skyline, Royal Kunia Golf Course (right on 14th Green) with a the Pacific Ocean in the distance.

Owner pays for yard service.
Pets Ok
Prefer non-smoking

(RLNE5781563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94-1211 Heahea St have any available units?
94-1211 Heahea St has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 94-1211 Heahea St currently offering any rent specials?
94-1211 Heahea St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94-1211 Heahea St pet-friendly?
Yes, 94-1211 Heahea St is pet friendly.
Does 94-1211 Heahea St offer parking?
Yes, 94-1211 Heahea St does offer parking.
Does 94-1211 Heahea St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 94-1211 Heahea St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 94-1211 Heahea St have a pool?
No, 94-1211 Heahea St does not have a pool.
Does 94-1211 Heahea St have accessible units?
No, 94-1211 Heahea St does not have accessible units.
Does 94-1211 Heahea St have units with dishwashers?
No, 94-1211 Heahea St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 94-1211 Heahea St have units with air conditioning?
No, 94-1211 Heahea St does not have units with air conditioning.
