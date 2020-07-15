/
furnished apartments
12 Furnished Apartments for rent in Pupukea, HI
North Shore
59-329 Ke Nui Rd.
59-329 Ke Nui Road, Pupukea, HI
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
Newly Remodeled Ocean-View Home With A/C, Steps From Pipeline: Ehukai Beach Hale - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
North Shore
59-379 Ke Nui Road
59-379 Ke Nui Road, Pupukea, HI
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2386 sqft
Banzai Pipeline Paradise Home w/Gorgeous Ocean Views & A/C! Pipeline House - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
North Shore
59-424 Kawowo Road
59-424 Kawowo Road, Pupukea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pupukea Highlands fully furnished home. Private Corner Portion of Large Lot. Cable T.V./ Internet / Water & Electric are included. Yard Service is done by the owner. Sheets, Towels, Kitchenware and a nice deck.
Results within 5 miles of Pupukea
Koolauloa
57-020 Kuilima Drive
57-020 Kuilima Dr, Kawela Bay, HI
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1538 sqft
Turtle Bay Villas 3 Bedroom - Guests of this Turtle Bay Villa are registered guests of the resort, with full access to all amenities, including the resort’s pools, jacuzzi, water slide, spa, fitness center, business center, private dining,
North Shore
66-303 haleiwa rd
66-303 Hale'iwa Road, Haleiwa, HI
1 Bedroom
$3,000
772 sqft
UNBELIEVABLE OCEANFRONT CONDO! If youre looking for a place on the beach you have found it. You can enjoy the beach view from the kitchen, living room, and lanai.
Koolauloa
57-091 Lalo Kuilima Place
57-091 Lalo Kuilima Place, Kawela Bay, HI
1 Bedroom
$3,000
848 sqft
Furnished, beautifully landscaped, ground level unit with private front lanai. Quiet, bright and airy corner unit located on the Turtle Bay East golf course with a screened in lanai off the bedroom. Security gate and one designated parking space.
Results within 10 miles of Pupukea
Wahiawa
82 Kaliponi Street
82 Kaliponi Street, Wahiawa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
836 sqft
Video Showing: Video of this property available at https://youtu.be/r0j8_v7YbW4. We have other properties available for viewing on Cen Pac Properties Youtube Channel.
North Shore
68.121 Au Street #203
68-121 Au St, Mokuleia, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
860 sqft
BEACH FRONT Furnished 2/2/1-pkg in Waialua, O'ahu's North Shore - BEACHFRONT completely renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with tandem assigned 2 open parking stall.
North Shore
67-291 Kahaone Loop
67-291 Kahaone Loop, Waialua, HI
5 Bedrooms
$36,000
4980 sqft
Kala'iku - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details. Meaning “the great calm, quiet, peace, or serenity,” Kala`iku offers your large group a dream setting for an escape to paradise.
North Shore
68-055 Akule Street #306
68-055 Akule St, Mokuleia, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,900
685 sqft
Ocean view - 3rd floor 1/1/1 pkg stall, condo in Waialua - AVAILABLE July 1st - Lovely renovated one bedroom one bath condo with all in one full-size washer/dryer, and a parking stall, peek-a-boo ocean view from covered lanai, and a quick stroll to
North Shore
68-172 Au St.
68-172 Au Street, Mokuleia, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Oahu NorthShore Townhome - Property Id: 308062 This beautiful North Shore home is located right across from one of the most beautiful beaches on the Island. The beach of the sea turtles. Minutes away's from historic Hale'iwa town.
North Shore
68-090 Au Street
68-090 Au St, Mokuleia, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,675
676 sqft
This is a fully furnished Hawaiiana style ground floor corner unit. Features include; All appliances, tile & laminate flooring, ceiling fans, A/C & nice outdoor lanai. Washer/Dryer. 1 assigned parking stall.
