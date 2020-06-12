/
furnished apartments
13 Furnished Apartments for rent in Makaha, HI
Waianae
1 Unit Available
84-710 Kili Dr. #913
84-710 Kili Drive, Makaha, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,500
680 sqft
84-710 Kili Dr. #913 Available 07/31/20 Makaha Valley Towers - One Bedroom - A lovely fully furnished 1 bedroom / 1 bath unit located on the 9th floor with amazing panoramic ocean and mountain views.
Waianae
1 Unit Available
84-1021 Lahilahi Street #104
84-1021 Lahilahi Street, Makaha, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,300
575 sqft
"Beachfront" Hawaiian Princess 1-BR, 1-Bath, Fully Furnished - This Luxury Beachfront Condo has been totally remodeled with ceramic tile throughout, a highly upgraded fully equipped kitchen with extended granite countertops, flat-top stove and
Waianae
1 Unit Available
85-383 Kaulawaha Road
85-383 Kaulawaha Road, Makaha, HI
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
845 sqft
Four Bedroom Home - A spacious four bedroom, one bath partly furnished attached home. Close to schools (Waianae High and Kamaile Elementary), parks, boat harbor, and bus stop. Easy maintenance yard. (RLNE1974776)
Waianae
1 Unit Available
85-175 Farrington Hwy. #C129
85-175 Farrington Hwy, Makaha, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
406 sqft
Makaha Surfside - A ground floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath partly furnished corner unit. Rent includes water/sewer.
Waianae
1 Unit Available
84-197 Makau Street
84-197 Makau Street, Makaha, HI
6 Bedrooms
$12,000
2974 sqft
Oceanfront Custom Home w/A/C, Large Yard, & Lanai for Entertaining. Makaha Hale - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Waianae
1 Unit Available
84-1075 Farrington Highway
84-1075 Farrington Highway, Makaha, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the ultimate beach life in this quaint beach front rental in Makaha. Only a mile down the road from the famous surf of Makaha beach. Your backyard is quite literally the beach! Very quiet and private, fall asleep to the sound of the ocean.
Results within 1 mile of Makaha
Waianae
1 Unit Available
84-688 Ala Mahiku St #176C
84-688 Ala Mahiku Street, Makaha Valley, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
815 sqft
84-688 Ala Mahiku St #176C Available 07/01/20 Makaha Valley Plantation - Two bedroom, one bathroom partly furnished condominium with one assigned parking stall.
Waianae
1 Unit Available
84-707 kiana place
84-707 Kiana Place, Makaha Valley, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
815 sqft
Lovely fully equipped condo with easy access to Honolulu as well as Waikiki. High end appliances in the kitchen with in unit washer dryer. Fully furnished to feel like a warm home away from home! Pool, sauna and workout rooms in the condo building.
Results within 10 miles of Makaha
North Shore
1 Unit Available
68.121 Au Street #203
68-121 Au St, Mokuleia, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
860 sqft
BEACH FRONT Furnished Condo In Waialua, O'ahu's North Shore - BEACHFRONT completely renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with tandem assigned 2 open parking stall.
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-1045 Koio Dr F
92-1045 Koi'o Drive, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1179 sqft
Gated Ko Olina Kai community 2-bedroom 2-bath that sleeps 4.
North Shore
1 Unit Available
67-291 Kahaone Loop
67-291 Kahaone Loop, Waialua, HI
5 Bedrooms
$36,000
4980 sqft
Kala'iku - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details. Meaning the great calm, quiet, peace, or serenity, Kala`iku offers your large group a dream setting for an escape to paradise.
North Shore
1 Unit Available
66-303 haleiwa rd
66-303 Hale'iwa Road, Haleiwa, HI
1 Bedroom
$3,000
772 sqft
UNBELIEVABLE OCEANFRONT CONDO! If youre looking for a place on the beach you have found it. You can enjoy the beach view from the kitchen, living room, and lanai.
North Shore
1 Unit Available
67-169 Kuoha Street
67-169 Kuoha Street, Waialua, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1496 sqft
Fully furnished single family home in Waialua. Upgraded executive kitchen. Landscaped yard provides private and peaceful garden setting. Recreation items available for use, including surfboards. PV panels assist with electricity cost for tenants.
