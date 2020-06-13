/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:37 PM
119 Furnished Apartments for rent in East Honolulu, HI
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki
1 Unit Available
48 Niuiki Circle
48 Niuiki Circle, East Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$14,000
Ocean Front 4 bedroom, 3 bath in beautiful Hawaii Kai! - Enjoy the crystalline ocean and gentle trade winds as you relax on the large oceanfront lanai of this beautiful home.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
501 Hahaione St. #4L
501 Hahaione Street, East Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1244 sqft
Mauna Luan 2/2/2 ~ FULLY FURNISHED - FULLY FURNISHED with designer furniture, tastefully done. NEW A/C UNIT in Master and additional portable AC unit in 2nd bedroom. Calming treetop views and quiet surroundings.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki
1 Unit Available
119 Niuiki Circle
119 Niuiki Circle, East Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3265 sqft
Tropical Home w/Pool, Yard, Outdoor Lanai for Entertaining, & A/C. Hale Niuiki - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki
1 Unit Available
4980 Poola St
4980 Poola Street, East Honolulu, HI
5 Bedrooms
$7,855
1678 sqft
5bd/3ba Private Island Retreat Home w/ A/C & Ocean Views. Hale Poola - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
6312 Ookala Pl
6312 Ookala Place, East Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
1890 sqft
BRAND NEW to the market with NEW JACUZZI! Marina Front 3br/2ba - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki
1 Unit Available
5687 Kalanianaole
5687 Kalaniana’Ole Highway, East Honolulu, HI
5 Bedrooms
$39,950
5103 sqft
Gorgeous Oceanfront Home w/Private Pool, Jacuzzi, & Sunset Views. Moana Lani - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
1090 Kahului St
1090 Kahului Street, East Honolulu, HI
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
4500 sqft
6bd/6.5ba Luxury Home w/Ocean views, Private Pool, & A/C. Villa Luana - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
915 Kahauloa Pl
915 Kahauloa Place, East Honolulu, HI
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
2567 sqft
Large Tropical Modern Home w/Pool, Ocean / Koko Head Views, & A/C. Makani Lani - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
176 Hanapepe Loop
176 Hanapepe Loop, East Honolulu, HI
6 Bedrooms
$75,000
8800 sqft
Private cove, Beach, Estate, Oceanfront, All-suite, Ultra luxurious, Ocean House - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
892 Hahaione Street
892 Hahaione Street, East Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,500
320 sqft
Cozy, fully furnished studio apartment with private bath, sink, refrigerator, and microwave on quiet street in Hawaii Kai. All utilities including TV and internet all included. No pet and Section 8. Final candidate subject to $15 credit check fee.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
6750 Hawaii Kai Drive
6750 Hawai’I Kai Drive, East Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1236 sqft
Fully furnished spacious two bedroom, two baths with two covered ground floor parking stalls. Magnificent unobstructed view of the Hawaii Kai Marina, Maunalua Bay and the Pacific Ocean.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
7018 Hawaii Kai Drive
7018 Hawai’I Kai Drive, East Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1331 sqft
Beautiful partial furnished townhouse in Hawaii Kai -West Marina available starting from 6/20/2020. Pet-allowed. Military-friendly. Enjoy Marina-living lifestyle. Close to Costco and Shopping Centers- Koko Marina Center and Hawaii Kai Town Center.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
807 Kaluanui Road
807 Kaluanui Road, East Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,500
800 sqft
Hawaii Kai-Lower Mariner's Ridge-Utilities Included-brand new (built 2018/2019) spacious (800 sq ft) upstairs apartment built above single family home garage and over lanai-floorplan a studio layout but very open and large as a town 2 bedroom-full
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
80 Poipu Drive
80 Po‘Ipū Drive, East Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
4866 sqft
Large fully furnished executive style home with four bedrooms and 3.5 baths, garaged parking, dining room, bar, and heated pool. This luxurious home is located just above Maunalua Bay in the Portlock neighborhood.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
139 Nawiliwili Street
139 Nāwiliwili Street, East Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1688 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Charming 2 bedroom/ 2 full bath and open concept home in Hawaii Kai with Den that can be a 3rd bedroom Large pad to park 3 cars at the top of the driveway. Wonderful breezy home. Lovely views of the ocean. Great BBQ area.
1 of 25
Last updated February 21 at 04:02am
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki
1 Unit Available
1142 Waikui Place
1142 Waikui Place, East Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$8,250
5149 sqft
True Hawaiian style, beautifully renovated single level home on world famous Waialae Country Club. Resort living minutes from downtown and Waikiki.
Results within 1 mile of East Honolulu
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
4780 Aukai Avenue
4780 ʻaukai Avenue, Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$9,800
3354 sqft
ELEGANT RANCH-STYLE KAMA'AINA IN KAHALA -FULLY FURNISHED - Welcome home to your own personal Kahala resort! This Island Style, single-level fully furnished residence extends to a lush, private back yard with over-sized pool.
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
4451 Kahala Ave. - Palm Tree Estate
4451 Kahala Avenue, Honolulu, HI
7 Bedrooms
$19,500
6368 sqft
Oceanfront Kahala Estate - Palm Tree Estate offers a private gated entry on the famed Kahala Avenue just south of Diamond Head Crater and 10 minutes from downtown Honolulu.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
4300 Waialae Ave. #2102-A
4300 Waialae Avenue, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Kahala Towers 2 Bdrm., 2 bath, Furnished with 1 Parking! - Super nice furnished 2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom with 1 parking stall.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
1145 Koloa St
1145 Koloa Street, Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2800 sqft
4 BR/4BA HOME IN KAHALA - Spacious and bright partially furnished 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom Kahala home. Approximately 2800 square feet of living space, with hardwood, ceramic tile and linoleum flooring throughout.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
1018 Kealaolu
1018 Kealaolu Avenue, Honolulu, HI
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
3010 sqft
Charming 5bd/4ba Private Home w/Pool, Tropical yard, & A/C. Hookipa Villa - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 47
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
4580 Aukai Ave
4580 ʻaukai Avenue, Honolulu, HI
6 Bedrooms
$18,000
3308 sqft
One block from beach, Estate, Open-air living, Kahala locale, Luxury, Hokulani - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
1420 Pueo Street
1420 Pueo Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1628 sqft
2bd/2ba Home w/Private Pool, Upscale decor, & Near Kahala Beach. Kahala Cottage - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
4942-2 Kilauea Ave
4942 Kilauea Ave, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1190 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Deluxe Town Home in Kahala - Property Id: 295077 Elegantly remodeled with complete new Kitchen with New Cabinets, Granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Both bathrooms have beautiful tile and new fixtures.
