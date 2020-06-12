/
furnished apartments
20 Furnished Apartments for rent in Wailea, HI
Paeahu Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
155 Wailea Ike Place Unit 11
155 Wailea Ike Pl, Wailea, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1148 sqft
155 Wailea Ike Place Unit 11 Available 07/01/20 SPACIOUS GRAND CHAMPIONS CONDO! Available July 15, 2020 thru January 31, 2021.
Paeahu Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
3300 Wailea Alanui Drive Unit 24-D
3300 Wailea Alanui Drive, Wailea, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,900
998 sqft
Tastefully Furnished Wailea Ekahi 1 bedroom 2 bath -Must See! - This tastefully furnished and decorated 1 bedroom 2 bathroom condo has high vaulted ceilings and beautiful lanai areas with a BBQ grill.
Paeahu Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
3150 Wailea Alanui Dr 3004
3150 Wailea Alanui Drive, Wailea, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1438 sqft
Spacious Wailea Condo with Ocean View - Don't miss this lovely 2 bedroom/2 bath upstairs unit. Ocean view from your Lanai / Living room. This home comes fully furnished and turn-key ready just bring your suitcase and sunscreen..
Paeahu Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
3505 Hookipa Place
3505 Hookipa Place, Wailea, HI
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
2845 sqft
FULLY RENOVATED, BREATH TAKING OCEAN VIEWS FROM EVERY ROOM $8500 month + GET- 1 year lease ( water, pool maintenance, and yard service included) Available Date: July 1, 2020 More than just another home this stunning property is a magical life
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
2747 South Kihei Road, #H-202 - 1
2747 S Kihei Rd, Wailea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
726 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This remodeled and fully furnished turnkey condo at Kihei Shores features two bedrooms, two baths, and is in a great location, within walking distance of Kamaole Beach III, one of South Kihei's most beautiful beaches.
Results within 1 mile of Wailea
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
2495 S. Kihei Rd #131
2495 South Kihei Road, Kihei, HI
Studio
$1,695
1 Bedroom
Ask
Kai Nani - This furnished one bedroom / one bathroom ground floor condominium was in a vacation rental program but due to the Corvid19 issue has been converted to a long term rental. Fully equipped, just bring your toothbrush.
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
44 Kanani Road, 2-304
44 Kanani Road, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
994 sqft
Hale Kanani - 3/2 top floor - Hale Kanani three bedroom two bath unit with pool in central Kihei location. Two assigned parking. No smoking and no pets. This unit is rented fully furnished for 10 month April-January. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5633763)
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
2531 S. Kihei Rd. #C615
2531 South Kihei Road, Kihei, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,900
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Kihei Akahi 1 Bedroom Across from Kamaole II Beach - Enjoy ocean views from the lanai in this top floor Kihei Akahi condo C-615 is a partially furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath condo.
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
2387 S Kihei Rd
2387 S Kihei Rd, Kihei, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,850
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Kihei Alii Kai 1 bed 1 bath - Wake up in the morning and enjoy the views of Kahoolawe and Molokini from your living room. This spacious 1 bed 1 bath unit comes furnished.
Results within 5 miles of Wailea
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
842 Umeke St Hokulani Golf Villas #53
842 Umeke St, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2450 sqft
842 Umeke St Hokulani Golf Villas #53 Available 07/01/20 Live right on the golf course at Hokulani Golf Villas - Spacious free standing, multi-level, fully furnished, 3 bedroom plus loft , 2 1/2 bath condominium home located in gated Hokulani Golf
Pülehu Nui Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
45 Kihalani Pl # 3907
45 Kihalani Pl, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1022 sqft
Great Location at Kamalani - New, modern, trendy 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom fully furnished condo located in North Kihei.
Ka`ono`ulu Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
40 Halili Lane #4M
40 Halili Ln, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
961 sqft
Furnished 3 Bedroom Close to N Kihei Beach - A really nicely furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath ground floor condo in the Villas at Kenolio condo complex in N Kihei. Turnkey and ready to go. 2 Parking spaces right in front of unit.
Ka`ono`ulu Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
80 Halili Lane 8-D Villas @ Kenolio
80 Halili Ln, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
906 sqft
80 Halili Lane 8-D Villas @ Kenolio Available 07/01/20 Ground Floor Villas @ Kenolio , 3 Bed/ 2 Bath , + Pool, Jacuzzi, & Gym - One of the best locations in the complex! Ground floor unit with a nice green lanai area for outside entertainment and
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
28 Kai Ani Lane, #14-102 - 1
28 Kai Ani Ln, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
886 sqft
This furnished unit is nicely appointed and offers two bedrooms, and two full bathrooms, with three split system AC units and an attached one car garage as well as another designated exterior parking stall.
Waiakoa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
480 Kenolio Rd.
480 Kenolio Road, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
730 sqft
Highly desired location in Southpointe at Waiakoa in Kihei, Maui, HI.
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
1002 South Kihei Road - 1, #313
1002 South Kihei Road, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
892 sqft
This Oceanfront 2-bedroom condo features unobstructed panoramic Ocean Views and is being rented fully furnished and turnkey ready for immediate occupancy. The monthly rate includes water, trash and basic cable.
Results within 10 miles of Wailea
Maka`eha Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
321 Hokulani St
321 Hokulani Street, Pukalani, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Lovely Upcounty Home - Unique architecture and wonderfully designed, furnished 3 bed /2 bath home with manicured lawn, tropical landscaping and a variety of fruit trees including papaya, grapefruit and oranges.
Kamehame Nui Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
14 Kai Nana Pl
14 Kainana Place, Kula, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1302 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Charming Renovated 3/2 Kula Ranch-Style Charmer - Property Id: 178375 ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL! This cozy one-story 3BR/2BA home is partially furnished, recently remodeled, all appliances included plus washer/dryer.
`Oma`opio Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
11 Ka Drive
11 Ka Drive, Kula, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2165 sqft
Lovely Kula home with peaceful yard area. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with 2 fireplaces, covered patio, washer and dryer. 2 car enclosed garage. Partially furnished. Trash service included. There is another tenant who lives in a separate upstairs unit.
`Oma`opio Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
77 Ka Drive - 1
77 Ka Dr, Kula, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,300
594 sqft
Private, quiet and contemporary, this beautifully furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bath cottage is located in the popular neighborhood of Kula Kai.