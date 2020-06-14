Apartment List
/
HI
/
kaneohe
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:08 AM

82 Apartments for rent in Kaneohe, HI with garage

Kaneohe apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
45-175 Lilipuna Rd. #G
45-175 Lilipuna Road, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1928 sqft
45-175 Lilipuna Rd. #G Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with incredible views of the Ocean and Koolau Mountains! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
46-060 Konane Pl #3621
46-060 Konane Pl, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1000 sqft
Poha Kea Point with Bay & Mountain Views - Pet friendly unit, $2700 a month includes water/sewer/trash/parking/pool/clubhouse/tennis courts.. call Belinda at 808-741-5656 available now with new painted interior walls,.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
45-665 Haamaile St
45-665 Haamaile Street, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1524 sqft
Breathtaking views of the Ko'olau Mountain Range will be yours in this home. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. 2 Car garage. Spacious living area and a large kitchen. The Lanai from both upper floors face the mountains for a panoramic view.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
46-036 Aliikane Place
46-036 Aliikane Pl, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1048 sqft
Open house on Wed, Feb 12th at 12pm - 3pm. 3 bed, 2bath with 2 parking ( 1-car GARAGE.) 2nd floor, hi-ceiling , spacious living room opening to a Lanai with relaxing view of trees, mountains.

1 of 29

Last updated July 19 at 09:12am
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
46-075 Aliipapa Place #1423
46-075 Aliipapa Pl, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1006 sqft
Beautiful Views* Excellent Location* Spacious - Enjoy a rarely available 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse with New flooring, New appliances, walk-in closet, and updated counters, ample parking with enclosed garage, parking stall, driveway, and guest
Results within 1 mile of Kaneohe

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
46-369 Haiku Road G7 - 1
46-369 Haiku Road, Heeia, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This spacious 2 bedroom unit has an open floor plan on the entry level with vaulted ceilings, a window seat for enjoying the mountain views and a half bathroom. The kitchen opens to the living room and has an extended counter for bar seating.
Results within 5 miles of Kaneohe

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kailua
1 Unit Available
1077 Kamahele Street
1077 Kamahele Street, Honolulu County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1400 sqft
Hawaiiana Living in Enchanted Lake! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 car garage. The interior of the home is approx 1400 s.f. Large 7400 s.f. lot! Rich laminate floors in the bedrooms and living room, ceramic tile in the kitchen, baths and bonus room.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kalihi Valley
1 Unit Available
2217 Kalihi Street
2217 Kalihi Street, Honolulu, HI
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
1511 sqft
2217 Kalihi Street Available 07/01/20 Two Story Renovated Home, 5 bed 2 Bath with Garage in Kalihi Valley - This is a large, charming modern clean home in the Upper Kalihi Area. This rental is a two story home with 5 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Kailua
1 Unit Available
717 Nunu St.
717 Nunu Street, Honolulu County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2500 sqft
Wonderful single level, 3-bedroom, 3-bath home, two car enclosed garage. Lease terms three months and month to month after. Open floor plan, high vaulted ceilings, air conditioning and hardwood flooring.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Kailua
1 Unit Available
217 Oneawa Kai Place
217 Oneawa Kai Place, Honolulu County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1736 sqft
NICE KAILUA HOME STEPS TO KAILUA TOWN!! PHOTOVOLTAICS KEEPS Electric bills Low!!!! Split AC throughout. Located in the Coconut Grove area of Kailua, this Spacious 3 bed 2.5-bathroom home is situated in one of Kailua’s most desirable neighborhoods.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Kailua
1 Unit Available
200 Oneawa Kai Place
200 Oneawa Kai Place, Honolulu County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1880 sqft
Welcome to this comfortable, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath single-family home. Spacious home with high ceilings, private yard, 2 car garage with lots of storage space.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:22am
Kalihi Valley
1 Unit Available
2450 Naai Street
2450 Naai Street, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
2056 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom home located near Kalihi Valley. Close to the Likelike Highway with easy access to the H1 freeway as well as a short drive to shopping centers, Downtown Honolulu, and restaurants.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Kailua
1 Unit Available
154 Mokumanu Drive
154 Mokumanu Drive, Honolulu County, HI
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
3246 sqft
Lanikai Breeze is our newest luxury rental located a minute away from Lanikai Beach. This modern luxurious beach style home was built in 2017 consisting of upgraded appliances and furnishings selected by local designer, Lotus Home Staging.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:22am
Kailua
1 Unit Available
1012 Lunaai Place
1012 Lunaai Place, Maunawili, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
2028 sqft
Come see this single story 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage in the Maunawili area.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Kailua
1 Unit Available
610 Oneawa Street
610 Oneawa Street, Honolulu County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1300 sqft
Available Immediately 610 Oneawa St #A Kailua, HI 96734 This top floor duplex home is approximately 1300 sq ft, with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. It has a large living area, dining area, and spacious kitchen.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Kailua
1 Unit Available
1502 Mokulua Drive
1502 Mokulua Drive, Honolulu County, HI
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
5060 sqft
Lanikai Oceanside is an oceanfront home with spectacular views including the Mokulua Islands in Kailua. Newly renovated, this spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and two living room/dining rooms.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Kailua
1 Unit Available
1607 Kanapuu Drive
1607 Kanapuu Drive, Honolulu County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1795 sqft
Minutes from downtown Kailua. Hillside back yard is terraced with a BBQ deck at the top, perfect for entertaining. Photovoltaic system, rent includes electricity up to ~450 kWh/~$250 per month, additional usage will be added to rent.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Kailua
1 Unit Available
1030 Aoloa Place #102B
1030 Aoloa Place, Honolulu County, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1359 sqft
Rare opportunity to rent a ground floor unit with no elevators required. Enjoy this serene and beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath/waterfront/upgraded unit located in the best area of the complex. Assigned tandem parking stalls for 2 cars.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Kailua
1 Unit Available
1015 Aoloa Place #313 - 1
1015 Aoloa Place, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This breezy 2/2 END UNIT with 2 covered parking has 2 lanais overlooking the gardens and pool below. Private gardens behind you allow you to relax and enjoy your own piece of paradise.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Kailua
1 Unit Available
1080 Kupau Street
1080 Kupau Street, Honolulu County, HI
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3200 sqft
Kailua Family Home with Fenced-in Yard and Mountain Views – Pets ok Large two-level house with 2800 sq. ft. living space with a 400 sq.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Kailua
1 Unit Available
823 Halula Place
823 Halula Place, Honolulu County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1963 sqft
Beautiful Kailua 3 bedroom, 3 bath, single level culdesac home in great neighborhood for rent. Home features a custom kitchen with mahogany cabinets and quartz counters. Spacious eat in kitchen plus dining room area.

1 of 24

Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
Kailua
1 Unit Available
629 Milokai St.
629 Milokai Street, Honolulu County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
3338 sqft
$1000 Move in Bonus!!! Very Spacious by the Ocean 3BR/3BA/2CarGarage in Kaimalino - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ (808) 633-2368 360 Virtual tour: https://kuula.co/post/7FC88/collection/7lbx1 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.
Results within 10 miles of Kaneohe
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Waikiki
3 Units Available
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
730 sqft
Our RENOVATED, trendy apartment homes feature modern interiors in a prime Waikiki location. Overlooking the Ala Wai Canal, we offer you affordable luxury. Our property is about two short blocks to the newly built International Market Place.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Waikiki
4 Units Available
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,195
561 sqft
Make your new home at Waikiki Walina Apartments, located in the heart of Waikiki with its spectacular beaches, world-class shopping and a wide variety of dining choices.
City Guide for Kaneohe, HI

“Steadfast are my thoughts of Kaneohe, with the beauty of my home. / The extremely marvelous cliffs of the Koolau’s surround us; /Very beautiful is my home, Kaneohe! / Very glorious are the Koolau mountains; / The cool waterfalls become highly prized.” (Nathan Oweau, Kane’ohe”)

Upon first arrival, it's obvious how much the locals like it here, which means you probably will too. Kaneohe, Hawaii is a sun-soaked town of around 35,000 people that offers everything you could want from life on a tropical island. If you're the sort of person who uses words like "picturesque", this is the time to throw one or two of them out there. With its palm-lined beaches and rich forests for hiking, Kaneohe has earned a reputation for relaxed living and breathtaking scenery. Surrounding the city are five different state parks and protected areas, guaranteeing residents easy access to pristine forests and marshes. It’s close enough to the booming city Honolulu to make commuting easy, but distant enough to offer peace and quiet. If you want island living without the snakes and malaria of the Caribbean region or the Philippines, Kaneohe may be the place for you. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Kaneohe, HI

Kaneohe apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Kaneohe 1 BedroomsKaneohe 2 BedroomsKaneohe 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKaneohe 3 BedroomsKaneohe Apartments with Balcony
Kaneohe Apartments with GarageKaneohe Apartments with GymKaneohe Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKaneohe Apartments with ParkingKaneohe Apartments with Pool
Kaneohe Apartments with Washer-DryerKaneohe Dog Friendly ApartmentsKaneohe Furnished ApartmentsKaneohe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HI
Makaha, HIEwa Gentry, HIWaianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HI
Halawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HIMaili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College