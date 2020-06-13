Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:34 PM

12 Apartments for rent in Wailuku, HI with garage

Wailuku apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
305 Ekoa Place
305 Ekoa Place, Wailuku, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,969
Wailuku Heights Area - A charming remodeled 3 bedroom house with 2 bathrooms, with an office/den located just off the dining room area. The wrap around Lani offers fantastic ocean views.The large 2 car garage has washer/dryer connections.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
41 Kokea Street #1004
41 Kokea St, Wailuku, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1296 sqft
NEW! 3 bedroom 2.5 bath completed in 2014 - Great ocean views!!, cool climate, Wailuku heights area. this well kept town home , recently built, granite countertops, tile and carpet floors, great 2 story town home.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
267 Nakoa Drive
267 Nakoa Drive, Wailuku, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1588 sqft
3/2.5 Beautiful home in Wailuku - https://www.prophawaii.com (application available) Showing is scheduled upon request. 3BR / 2.5Ba 1558.ft2 Garage Available now.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
71 Kumula'au Ohi'a Loop
71 Kumulaau Ohia Street, Wailuku, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1860 sqft
Welcome home to Ohia at Kehalani. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has a perfect family floor plan with the master on the main floor. Updated kitchen with plenty of storage space, not to mention a 2 car garage.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
457 Palani Place
457 Palani Place, Wailuku, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1658 sqft
Great three bedroom, three bath, single level home in Wailuku Heights! There is another room in the master bedroom that could be used as a fourth bedroom. Unfurnished. Yard service is included. All other utilities on your own.
Results within 10 miles of Wailuku

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Moalii Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
28 E Kuu Aku Ln Unit 508
28 E Kuu Aku Ln, Lahaina, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1165 sqft
Bright and Sunny UNFURNISHED Townhouse 3 Bedroom - 2 Bath w/ Attached 1 Car Garage + 1 Designated Parking Space, 4 zone split A/C system, covered lanai, washer/dryer, microwave, dishwasher, Mountain Views, Walk to Shopping, Restaurants, Front

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
842 Umeke St Hokulani Golf Villas #53
842 Umeke St, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2450 sqft
842 Umeke St Hokulani Golf Villas #53 Available 07/01/20 Live right on the golf course at Hokulani Golf Villas - Spacious free standing, multi-level, fully furnished, 3 bedroom plus loft , 2 1/2 bath condominium home located in gated Hokulani Golf

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Moalii Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
15 E. Kuu Aku Lane #402
15 E Kuu Aku Ln, Lahaina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ho'onanea two bedroom $2800.00 per month - Unfurnished two bedroom, two bath upstairs (second floor) condo in like new condition, it sits on the corner unit in the back of the complex. This unit has a one car garage plus one other parking space.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
1503 Umeke Circle
1503 Umeke Cir, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
2380 sqft
Brand New Construction 3 Bed/2bath Home in gated Community in Kihei - A newly built, unfurnished 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath + den single family home with central AC and upgrades in the gated Hokulani Golf Villas subdivision.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Moalii Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
45 E Kuu Aku Lane, #315
45 E Kuu Aku Ln, Lahaina, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1395 sqft
Hoonanea Townhome - 3-bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, large tiled backyard. Large master bedroom on top floor. Single car garage and one additional parking space. Unfurnished, Pets ok. Right in the heart of Lahaina. Property is currently on the market.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
61 Laumakani Loop
61 Laumakani Loop, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1270 sqft
Located within walking distance to Azeka Mall, Safeway, and multiple schools, this home is in the perfect location for you! This well maintained home offers air conditioning, is cable and internet ready, has a washer dryer, and a low maintenance

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
28 Kai Ani Lane, #14-102 - 1
28 Kai Ani Ln, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
886 sqft
This furnished unit is nicely appointed and offers two bedrooms, and two full bathrooms, with three split system AC units and an attached one car garage as well as another designated exterior parking stall.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Wailuku, HI

Wailuku apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

