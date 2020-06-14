Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:24 AM

78 Apartments for rent in East Honolulu, HI with garage

East Honolulu apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
555 Hahaione Street, Apt. #6-E
555 Hahaione Street, East Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,500
1019 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Commodore 1 bdm/1 ba with 2 Pkg and wonderful amenities - Welcome home to this spacious 1 bedroom unit at Commodore in Hawaii Kai. Enjoy the extra large living room with pretty tree top views.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
358 Kealahou Street
358 Kealahou Street, East Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1489 sqft
358 Kealahou Street Available 06/16/20 Newly Upgraded Laulima at Hawaii Kai - Enjoy the Kokohead Crater views from this recently renovated home in Laulima, Hawaii Kai.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki
1 Unit Available
612 Hind Iuka Drive
612 Hind Iuka Drive, East Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$4,995
2807 sqft
612 Hind Iuka Drive Available 06/23/20 AINA HAINA HOME FOR RENT, UTILITIES INCLUDED and SMALL PETS NEGOTIABLE!!! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home in highly desired Aina Haina.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
1670 HALEKOA DRIVE
1670 Halekoa Drive, East Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
1648 sqft
Enjoy Breathtaking views while enjoying you new home ! - WAIALAE NUI RIDGE! 3 BD, 2 BA, Single Family home plus EXTRA DETACHED STUDIO for in-laws/guests/office.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
1175 Palea Way
1175 Palea Way, East Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1861 sqft
Queens Gate 3/2/2 single family house, Hawaii Kai - Relax by the pool at this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, play tennis at the association tennis courts or talk a short walk to Sandy Beach-less than a mile away.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki
1 Unit Available
4980 Poola St
4980 Poola Street, East Honolulu, HI
5 Bedrooms
$7,855
1678 sqft
5bd/3ba Private Island Retreat Home w/ A/C & Ocean Views. Hale Poola - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
7476 Makaa St
7476 Makaa Street, East Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1468 sqft
Kealaula Kai 3/2.5/2 Single Family Home - Enjoy the best in Hawaii Kai living in this quiet Anchorage neighborhood! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath and a spacious two car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
1047 Koko Uka Place
1047 Koko Uka Place, East Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2177 sqft
Koko Villas! 3 Bdrm., 3 Bathroom, 2 car Encl. garage, 10' ceilings, A/C - Lovely bright single-level home located in Koko Villas! 3 Bedroom, 3 full bathrooms + home office. Nice sized square footage of: 2,177.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
6637 Hawaii Kai Drive
6637 Hawai’I Kai Drive, East Honolulu, HI
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
3158 sqft
A private boat dock awaits you! Available now, 3158 sq ft, 5 bedrooms, 3 bath, 2 story single family house at Hawaii Kai Marina. House has a gated entrance with a separate two car garage and a drive way for at least 5 other cars.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
453 Portlock Road
453 Portlock Road, East Honolulu, HI
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
5011 sqft
Maunalua Sunset is located in the oceanside neighborhood of Portlock on a double sized ocean lot. This spacious 6 bedroom, 6.5 bath home includes multiple structures that surrounds a tropical courtyard, 1,000-square-foot swimming pool, and jacuzzi.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
807 Kaluanui Road
807 Kaluanui Road, East Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,500
800 sqft
Hawaii Kai-Lower Mariner's Ridge-Utilities Included-brand new (built 2018/2019) spacious (800 sq ft) upstairs apartment built above single family home garage and over lanai-floorplan a studio layout but very open and large as a town 2 bedroom-full

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
1067 Kuekue Street
1067 Kuekue Street, East Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
3144 sqft
PET FRIENDLY-Executive Style Home in Leolani Community Of Hawaii Kai, 4 Bedrooms + Den for 5th Bedroom and 2.5 Baths WITH POOL! Large Master Bedroom & Master Bathroom. Great Room, Dining Room and Media room.

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
80 Poipu Drive
80 Po‘Ipū Drive, East Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
4866 sqft
Large fully furnished executive style home with four bedrooms and 3.5 baths, garaged parking, dining room, bar, and heated pool. This luxurious home is located just above Maunalua Bay in the Portlock neighborhood.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
1232 Lunalilo Home Road
1232 Lunalilo Home Road, East Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1649 sqft
This charming single level 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Kamiloiki Estates is the perfect home for you to enjoy. This home feels inviting with an open living area and unique archways..

Last updated April 17 at 05:06pm
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
580 Lunalilo Home Road
580 Lunalilo Home Road, East Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1328 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful home with enclosed yard and patio Private, clean, nice neighbors, near everything. Beautiful resort like amenities to enjoy. Open Flowing Plan with 2 car enclosed garage. Full size washer and Dryer, granite counters, pull out cabinets etc.

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
718 Halaula Place
718 Halaula Place, East Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2031 sqft
Rarely available large 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family home with in-ground pool in the highly desirable Hawaii Kai neighborhood of Mariner's Cove.
Results within 1 mile of East Honolulu

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
791 Onaha Street
791 Onaha Street, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2312 sqft
Kahala Corner House Available! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, detached 2 vehicle garage - This beautiful Kahala home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms is featured on a corner lot with open and enclosed yards.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
1145 Koloa St
1145 Koloa Street, Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2800 sqft
4 BR/4BA HOME IN KAHALA - Spacious and bright partially furnished 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom Kahala home. Approximately 2800 square feet of living space, with hardwood, ceramic tile and linoleum flooring throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Kaimuki
1 Unit Available
4174 Kaimuki Avenue
4174 Kaimuki Avenue, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1486 sqft
Great Kaimuki location, One Level, Spacious 3 bdrm, 1 1/2 bath Home. - Single Family, one level, 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, dining area, family room, enclosed patio, laundry room, 2 car garage with auto garage door.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
5158 Kilauea Avenue
5158 Kilauea Avenue, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1668 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom home plus den - The opportunity to live in the well established community of Waialae Nui Valley is now available! This 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home can easily convert to a 5 bedroom.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
4473 Aukai Avenue
4473 ʻaukai Avenue, Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
3283 sqft
Kahala Luxury! A 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath single level home in the affluent Kahala neighborhood. The main house has 3 bedrooms and there is a separate 1 bedroom/1 bath attached guest room. The backyard is spacious with a pool, BBQ grill and covered lanai.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Kaimuki
1 Unit Available
1860 Paula Dr.
1860 Paula Drive, Honolulu, HI
5 Bedrooms
$3,950
2560 sqft
Custom built 5 bedroom, 3 bath house in move-in condition on Paula Drive - Nice views! Custom built home with 3/2 upstairs, 2/1 downstairs. Family room with wet bar. Enclosed 2 car garage.
Results within 5 miles of East Honolulu
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Waikiki
3 Units Available
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
730 sqft
Our RENOVATED, trendy apartment homes feature modern interiors in a prime Waikiki location. Overlooking the Ala Wai Canal, we offer you affordable luxury. Our property is about two short blocks to the newly built International Market Place.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Waikiki
4 Units Available
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,195
561 sqft
Make your new home at Waikiki Walina Apartments, located in the heart of Waikiki with its spectacular beaches, world-class shopping and a wide variety of dining choices.
City Guide for East Honolulu, HI

"Each night Honolulu city lights /Bring me back again /You are my island sunset /You are my island dream." (- Keola Beamer)

East Honolulu is a part of Honolulu proper on the island of Oahu. From calm beaches just east of the iconic Diamond Head crater to the snorkeling wonders at Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve, East Honolulu is rife with natural beauty, stunning ocean front homes, great shopping, and good eats. The question isnt why should you move here, its what are you waiting for? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in East Honolulu, HI

East Honolulu apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

