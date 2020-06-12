71 Apartments for rent in Ewa Gentry, HI with garage
Where does an NSA whistleblower-to-be call home? The city of Ewa Gentry, HI, of course! Until Edward Snowden took flight, he and his girlfriend lived in a quiet neighborhood in this small community on Hawaii's Island of Oahu.
The movie-makers of Hollywood don't spend money lightly, so you know there must be something special about the island of Oahu, Hawaii. In the past 10 years, a slew of films were shot against this gorgeous backdrop, including The Informant, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, The Shaggy Dog, and Snakes on a Plane. Oahu's city of Ewa Gentry is your ticket to a life of endless balmy tropical weather, so pack your bags, ditch your sweaters, and start looking for apartments and rental houses in this island paradise. See more
Ewa Gentry apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.