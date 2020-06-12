Apartment List
71 Apartments for rent in Ewa Gentry, HI with garage

Ewa Gentry apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1203 Kuano'o Street
91-1203 Kuanoo Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
2381 sqft
4 bdrms/ 3 ba/ attached garage/ fenced yard - Property Id: 97920 91-1203 Kuanoo Street Ewa Beach, HI 96706 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 story single family home, enclosed garage fits 2 cars + driveway, and ample street parking / 2,381 sf/ covered

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-930 Nohoihoewa Place
91-930 Nohoihoewa Place, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1099 sqft
Sun Terra - Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath - Single level 3 bdrm 2 bath energy-efficient home, 40 solar panels, gas stove & hot water heater, central a/c & window a/c, built-in entertainment center/cabinet in garage, full-size fridge & 65 TV in garage, 2

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1005 Keoneae Pl
91-1005 Keoneae Place, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,625
976 sqft
Sun Terra South. 3 Bdrm, 2 New Bathrooms, New Kitchen w/ Enclosed Garage. - Sun Terra South 91-1005 Keoneae Place Ewa Beach, HI 96706. This Lovely home features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. Enclosed Garage. Fenced Yard.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-2037 Luahoana Street
91-2037 Luahoana Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1390 sqft
91-2037 Luahoana Street Available 06/15/20 Updated 4/2.5 in Ewa by Gentry Terrazza - $2750 - Convenient and clean 4+2.5 in the Ewa by Gentry Terrazza community in Ewa Beach.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-249 MAKALAUNA PL 13
91-249 Makaluana Place, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1200 sqft
Available 06/15/20 MUST SEE!! 3 BEDROOM OASIS - Property Id: 294478 Must see this remolded 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home in Ewa Beach. Sits at the end of of a cul de sac. Full use community pool, bbq, and clubhouse.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1143 Kanela St.
91-1143 Kanela Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1322 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 Bath Single Family House w/ Solar PV Panels, 2 Car Garage in Ewa Gentry. - CALL / TEXT KIMOLI (RS-79941) FOR SCHEDULED VIEWING @ 808-699-9350 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-506 Makalea St # 136
91-506 Makalea Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1259 sqft
This property was newly renovated top to bottom in 2018. NO carpet in this entire home (LifeProof luxury vinyl plank flooring and tile throughout the home).

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-510 Koihala Place
91-510 Koihala Place, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1092 sqft
EWA GEN KULA LEI-Single Family 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Located in quite neighborhood, convenient location. Will be available on July 1, 2020.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:22am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-565 Kaakina St
91-565 Kaakina Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1224 sqft
A beautiful must see 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single home in Ewa Beach. The home sits in the culdesac in quiet Ewa Gentry. Full use community pool, bbq, and clubhouse. The home features wood laminate and title flooring thoroughout.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1022 Kahiuka Street
91-1022 Kahiuka Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1701 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home overlooking the Coral Creek golf course. This is the perfect home for entertaining with the open concept indoor/outdoor living space.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1091 Laaulu Street
91-1091 Laaulu Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1098 sqft
Nice Home available in Ewa Beach! 2 bed rooms and 2 full baths available on June 1! This home has plenty of space for a growing family. Please schedule to see today. Contact Courtney at 808-343-5325 or email stshmanagement@gmail.com.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1008 Hooilo Pl
91-1008 Hooilo Place, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1084 sqft
Dog & cat FRIENDLY single family home with fenced in yard, 2 car attached garage & 2 additional parking spaces on driveway.

1 of 12

Last updated April 17 at 05:06pm
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-485 Kuhialoko Street
91-485 Kuhialoko Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1288 sqft
Rarely available, private corner lot with just one neighbor, Two-Story home overlooking the 4th Tee of Coral Creek Golf Course. New interior paint, new waterproof vinyl plank flooring, and new dishwasher.

1 of 12

Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1200 Keaunui Dr #205,
91-1200 Keaunui Dr, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1512 sqft
Ewa Gentry Tuscany - Pet Friendly Home - Beautiful Tuscany II Home 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage w/driveway parking. Pet Friendly Home.
Results within 1 mile of Ewa Gentry

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1034 Kaihohonu St
91-1034 Kaihohonu Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1803 sqft
91-1034 Kaihohonu St Available 06/14/20 Great 4bd/2.5ba/2 car garage single family home in Ocean Pointe! - KEY FEATURES: Year Built: 2004 Living Area: 1,803 sq ft Bedrooms: 4 Beds Bathrooms: 2.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:22am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1011 Aawa Dr
91-1011 Aawa Drive, West Loch Estate, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1644 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome located in a very well maintained community. Very spacious and open floor plan with vaulted ceilings.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-2109 Kaioli Street
91-2109 Kai'oli Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1196 sqft
Well maintained House and Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath single family home with well maintained yard. Fabulous neighborhood located at Ocean Point with community pool and close to shopping center.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1001 Keaunui Drive
91-1001 Keaunui Drive Road, Ocean Pointe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1287 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 7/1. Large 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with loft area on 2nd floor... use it as an upstairs family room. Central AC, covered patio in the back, fenced yard, washer/dryer, 2-car garage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1008 Kaihoi Street
91-1008 Kaihoi Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1882 sqft
In laws quarter at the bottom with full size bathroom. 20 PV solar panels to reduce electric bills. Formal living and dining room. Nearby guest parking. Yard service is included. No Pets or Section 8.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1155 Aawa Drive
91-1155 Aawa Drive, West Loch Estate, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1581 sqft
Beautiful 2 story 3 bed 2.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1288 Kaikohola Street
91-1288 Kaikohola Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
4 Bedrooms
$4,350
2200 sqft
Welcome home to Kipuka of Hoakalei! This home situated in an gated oasis overlooking the 17th fairway of Hoakalei Country Club. Owners enjoy mountain and ocean views with breathtaking sunsets year round.

1 of 23

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1221 Kaiopua St.
91-1221 Kaiopua Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1364 sqft
3br/2.

1 of 26

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
91-1057 Aukahi St.
91-1057 Aukahi Street, Kapolei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1327 sqft
91-1057 Aukahi St, Kapolei 96707 - Welcome home to this beautiful two-story 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath single family home in Kapolei-Iwalani subdivision. Up to 1,327 sq.ft. of spacious living space with a garage.

1 of 19

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1151 Waiemi St.
91-1151 Waiemi Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1212 sqft
Single Family 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with Resort-Like Amenities in Hoakalei! - You'll love the hardwood floors, upgraded cabinets and stainless appliances in this 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single Family Home.
City Guide for Ewa Gentry, HI

Where does an NSA whistleblower-to-be call home? The city of Ewa Gentry, HI, of course! Until Edward Snowden took flight, he and his girlfriend lived in a quiet neighborhood in this small community on Hawaii's Island of Oahu.

The movie-makers of Hollywood don't spend money lightly, so you know there must be something special about the island of Oahu, Hawaii. In the past 10 years, a slew of films were shot against this gorgeous backdrop, including The Informant, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, The Shaggy Dog, and Snakes on a Plane. Oahu's city of Ewa Gentry is your ticket to a life of endless balmy tropical weather, so pack your bags, ditch your sweaters, and start looking for apartments and rental houses in this island paradise. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Ewa Gentry, HI

Ewa Gentry apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

