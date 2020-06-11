All apartments in Hilo
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

143 West Kawailani St

143 West Kawailani Street · (808) 319-9913
Location

143 West Kawailani Street, Hilo, HI 96720
Waiakea Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1568 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Beautiful Hilo Home. Plenty of room, large kitchen, living room with family room, 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Includes Gas Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer. Covered Carport. Close to town, shopping and schools! Lawncare is provided!
Tenants are responsible for electric, gas, water, telephone & internet.

6+ month lease
$2,200 Rental Rate
$2,200 Security Deposit
Pets Negotiable Upon Approval

Darla Hartvigsen
Equity Hawaii Real Estate
Branch Broker - (rb) 22680
Equity Hawaii Real Estate
808.319.9913

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 West Kawailani St have any available units?
143 West Kawailani St has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 143 West Kawailani St have?
Some of 143 West Kawailani St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 West Kawailani St currently offering any rent specials?
143 West Kawailani St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 West Kawailani St pet-friendly?
Yes, 143 West Kawailani St is pet friendly.
Does 143 West Kawailani St offer parking?
Yes, 143 West Kawailani St does offer parking.
Does 143 West Kawailani St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 143 West Kawailani St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 West Kawailani St have a pool?
No, 143 West Kawailani St does not have a pool.
Does 143 West Kawailani St have accessible units?
No, 143 West Kawailani St does not have accessible units.
Does 143 West Kawailani St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 143 West Kawailani St has units with dishwashers.
Does 143 West Kawailani St have units with air conditioning?
No, 143 West Kawailani St does not have units with air conditioning.
