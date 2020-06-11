143 West Kawailani St

Amenities
Beautiful Hilo Home. Plenty of room, large kitchen, living room with family room, 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Includes Gas Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer. Covered Carport. Close to town, shopping and schools! Lawncare is provided!
Tenants are responsible for electric, gas, water, telephone & internet.
6+ month lease
$2,200 Rental Rate
$2,200 Security Deposit
Pets Negotiable Upon Approval
Darla Hartvigsen
Equity Hawaii Real Estate
Branch Broker - (rb) 22680
808.319.9913