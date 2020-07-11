Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 5:09 AM

10 Apartments for rent in Hilo, HI with parking

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Waiakea Ahupua`a
1172 West Kawailani Street
1172 West Kawailani Street, Hilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
880 sqft
Stand-alone 3/2 bath with a 2 car carport. Free-standing Hilo house on a extra large, forested Hilo lot-(expense paying single person Occupant-caretaker wanted for this house while it's up for sale). Caretaker to have minimal furniture.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Puu Eo Ahupua`a
24 Pukihae Street, #213
24 Pukihae Street, Hilo, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,000
484 sqft
Polynesia Capri - Fully Furnished - Fully Furnished Spacious top (2nd) floor unit with washer in unit (as-is condition), and enclosed lanai. Footsteps to the waterfront. Minutes to town.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Puu Eo Ahupua`a
360 Kauila Street #302 - 1
360 Kauila Street, Hilo, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
706 sqft
Fully furnished in a modern style. Everything, utilities, dishes and linens, etc., included! WE pay for basic cable, rubbish removal, electricity up to $100, water, hot and cold! High speed Internet is included. Dedicated, Assigned Parking Space.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Waiakea Ahupua`a
101 Aupuni Street #519
101 Aupuni Street, Hilo, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom, one bathroom Hilo Lagoon condo. Downtown building with assigned parking and utilities included. Fabulous mountain views.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Waiakea Ahupua`a
1875 Kalanianaole Avenue #611 - 1
1875 Kalanianaole Street, Hilo, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
720 sqft
Fully furnished 2 bedroom at the best swimming beach on the East side of the Big Island. Dedicated, assigned parking space. NO PETS and NO SMOKING!! Appropriate Taxes to be applied. HI Tax License #GE/TA-036-173-8240-01 Please email Tawny@JadeDream.
Results within 5 miles of Hilo

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Kaieie Ahupua`a
27-110 Ohanakupa Road - 1
27-110 Ohanakupa Road, Papaikou, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
968 sqft
For Rent! Partially furnished 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, complete with laundry room (in carport) washer and dryer, utility sink. The first of 3 homes on the same TMK. Located in Papaikou, Hawaii 5 miles or 16 minutes to Hilo Medical Center 5.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Paihaaloa Ahupua`a
27-378 Old Mamalahoa Highway
27-378 Old Mamalahoa Highway, Papaikou, HI
5 Bedrooms
$1,450
Utilities Included In Papaikou - This beautiful old-style home has five bedrooms and 1.25 bathrooms. There is the original wood flooring throughout, with exception to the kitchen and dining area which have easy-care tile.
Results within 10 miles of Hilo

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Keaau Ahupua`a
15-1646 21st Street
15-1646 21st Avenue, Hawaiian Paradise Park, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1584 sqft
Beautifully Renovated! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is beautifully renovated in Hawaiian Paradise Park. The kitchen has ample storage and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waikahekaheiki Ahupua`a
16-2122 King Kamehameha Boulevard
16-2122 King Kamehameha Boulevard, Ainaloa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1056 sqft
Great Ainaloa Home - A comfortable home with a large carport, clean and clear yard that is fenced and gated, one and half bathrooms, laundry hookups outside, and great clothes line. Lawn care, catchment tank and filter upkeep are provided.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Keaau Ahupua`a
15-1288 28th Avenue, Unit B
15-1288 28th Avenue, Hawaii County, HI
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2048 sqft
** This unit is available if you see this ad** Experience picturesque mornings overlooking the rainforest in Hawaiian Paradise Park. A magnificent home that accommodates for a household's with extended family or with multiple generations.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Hilo, HI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Hilo apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

