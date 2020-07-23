/
hawaii county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:40 AM
119 Apartments for rent in Hawaii County, HI📍
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Keaau Ahupua`a
15-1288 28th Avenue, Unit B
15-1288 28th Avenue, Hawaii County, HI
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2048 sqft
** This unit is available if you see this ad** Experience picturesque mornings overlooking the rainforest in Hawaiian Paradise Park. A magnificent home that accommodates for a household's with extended family or with multiple generations.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Puu Eo Ahupua`a
84 Pukihae Street #1106 - 1
84 Pukihae St, Hilo, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
906 sqft
Renovated two bedroom, two bath Bayshore Towers Condo with views of the Pacific and lush Hawaiian greenery. Lots of windows for your comfort. Beautiful colors and tropical atmosphere, unique and cheerful. New smoothtop range and Microwave hood..
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Puu Eo Ahupua`a
360 Kauila Street #302 - 1
360 Kauila Street, Hilo, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
706 sqft
Fully furnished in a modern style. Everything, utilities, dishes and linens, etc., included! WE pay for basic cable, rubbish removal, electricity up to $100, water, hot and cold! High speed Internet is included. Dedicated, Assigned Parking Space.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Waiakea Ahupua`a
1875 Kalanianaole Avenue #611 - 1
1875 Kalanianaole Street, Hilo, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
720 sqft
Fully furnished 2 bedroom at the best swimming beach on the East side of the Big Island. Dedicated, assigned parking space. NO PETS and NO SMOKING!! Appropriate Taxes to be applied. HI Tax License #GE/TA-036-173-8240-01 Please email Tawny@JadeDream.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Lanihau 1 & 2 Ahupua`a
75-292 Malulani Dr Malulani Gardens
75-292 Malulani Drive, Kailua, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1660 sqft
Malulani Gardens - This two story home is in a gated community close to town.
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Kahaluu Ahupua`a
78-6736 Walua Road
78-6736 Walua Rd, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,300
1200 sqft
Available 08/10/20 House of Taylor - Property Id: 325496 6 months lease This unique Hawaiian-style 1 bedroom plus bonus room (could be used as a second bedroom) , 1 bath home is full of character.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaumalumalu Ahupua`a
77-152 Queen Kalama Ave
77-152 Queen Kalama Avenue, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
Available 08/15/20 Queen Kalama - Property Id: 254070 Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home fully furnished with a nice swimming pool.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Waiakea Ahupua`a
1911 Kalanianaole Avenue, #502
1911 Kalanianaole Street, Hilo, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
710 sqft
1911 Kalanianaole Avenue, #502 Available 08/24/20 Hale Moana - Fully Furnished Spacious living area and large covered lanai. Private washer and dryer. Located close to beaches. Keyless entry to unit. Elevator available for convenient move in.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
44-3348 Kalaniai Rd.
44-3348 Kalaniai Road, Hawaii County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
2062 sqft
44-3348 Kalaniai Rd. Available 08/01/20 3 Bed 3 Bath Home right next to Kalopa Park - This beautifully designed home sits on just over 6 acres of land.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Puapuaa 2 Ahupua`a
75-6204 Piena Place
75-6204 Piena Place, Holualoa, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,246
1345 sqft
75-6204 Piena Place Available 08/10/20 AVAILABLE on 8/10/2020! 4BD/2.5BA HOUSE IN PUALANI ESTATES - Pualani Estates 4 bedroom / 2.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Paauau 2 Ahupua`a
96-1161 Ohia Street
96-1161 Ohia Street, Pahala, HI
3 Bedrooms
$950
880 sqft
96-1161 Ohia Street Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Pahala - 3 Bed, 1 Bath Home for Rent in the heart of Pahala. Walking Distance from the High School, Bank, Convenience Store and Kau Hospital.
1 of 28
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ouli Ahupua`a
62-3932 Loli'i Way # I-1
62-3932 Lolii Way, Hawaii County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
1375 sqft
Kumulani I-1, Ocean-View*Pool Pavilion*Gas Grill*2 BR 2BA*Wrap Around Lanai, Amenity Package offered - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 29
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
59-206 Ka Nani Dr.
59-206 Ka Nani Drive, Hawaii County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2924 sqft
Ocean view, Kohala Ranch estate, Lanai, Pool, Spacious, Luxury, Mango Sunsets - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Waikoloa Ahupua`a
68-139 Pakaua Place
68-139 West Pukaua Place, Puako, HI
4 Bedrooms
$28,000
3467 sqft
Ocean & mountain view, Private home, Pool, Tropical luxury, Champion Ridge Home - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Holualoa Ahupua`a
76-6168 PLUMERIA RD Unit B
76-6168 Plumeria Road, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walking distance to Alii Drive Plumeria #B - Property Id: 295293 Short walk to Alii Drive - Plumeria Road 76-6168 PLUMERIA RD - #B Kailua Kona, HI, 96740 Description This brand new 2 bedroom 1 bath home in a lovely local neighborhood is close to
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Keaau Ahupua`a
16-258 Shipman Road
16-258 Shipman Road, Hawaii County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
960 sqft
16-258 Shipman Road Available 08/07/20 Privacy! - Comfortable home with newer flooring in living, dining room and kitchen.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Halepuna Ahupua`a
83 Anuenue Street Upstairs
83 Anuenue Street, Wainaku, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2100 sqft
Nicely Maintained House near Downtown Hilo - Property Id: 307368 This 3 bedrooms home is move in ready, tastefully appointed and fully furnished. The bedrooms have full or queen sized beds, AC's, ceiling fans, ottomans, closet space and roku TV's.
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Keaau Ahupua`a
15-1692 9th Ave
15-1692 9th Avenue, Hawaiian Paradise Park, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1190 sqft
Available 09/01/20 'ohana house available September 1!!! - Property Id: 276442 No pets please. As you enter the house the living room looks out to a huge yard that is fully fenced and has a gazebo with outdoor seating and BBQ grill.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ponahawai Ahupua`a
71 Aipuni Street
71 Aipuni St, Hilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
964 sqft
71 Aipuni Street Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home Available - Well-maintained 3 bedroom 1 bath home available for rent in Kaumana. This home is less than 10 minutes away from downtown Hilo and is close to shops and schools.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Waikoloa Ahupua`a
64-664 Puu Noho St
64-664 Puu Noho Street, Waimea, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1078 sqft
Puu Nani Subdivision - Cozy country living available now. Newly renovated three bedroom/ two bath home located within the cul-de-sac is nicely nestled along the hillside of Waimea.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Waikoloa Ahupua`a
46-4066 Old Mamalahoa Hwy.
46-4066 Old Mamalahoa Highway, Hawaii County, HI
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1092 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Ahualoa Homesteads - 4 Bedrooms and 2 Bath home tucked away in Ahualoa Homesteads. This property offers privacy on an acre lot. It has multiple kinds of fruit trees: tangerines, papaya, mountain plum, bananas.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
59-326 Pualele Place
59-326 Pualele Place, Hawaii County, HI
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
3640 sqft
Pualele Kamuela - This property is normally used as a vacation rental. This is an opportunity to stay at a fully furnished property on a month to month basis.
1 of 43
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ooma Ahupua`a
73-4462 Akele Place
73-4462 Akele Place, Kalaoa, HI
6 Bedrooms
$18,000
3935 sqft
Hahalua Hale. Premier Estate featuring 6 bedrooms, Private Pool & Spa, Ocean views - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Keaau Ahupua`a
15-1646 21st Street
15-1646 21st Avenue, Hawaiian Paradise Park, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1584 sqft
Beautifully Renovated! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is beautifully renovated in Hawaiian Paradise Park. The kitchen has ample storage and stainless steel appliances.
Kahului, Hilo, Kahaluu-Keauhou, Kihei, and Kalaoa have apartments for rent.