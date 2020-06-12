/
3 bedroom apartments
15 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hilo, HI
Waiakea Ahupua`a
37 A Noio Lane
37 Noio Ln, Hilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 BR 1 BA Home in Hilo (Duplex) - This home is a duplex. Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath. Convenient location to schools, shopping and parks. $1,400.00 per month includes yard service. Home includes range, refrigerator, washer and dryer.
Punahoa 1 Ahupua`a
305 Kaumana Drive
305 Kaumana Drive, Hilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Lovely 3 bd 2 bath home in Hilo - HILO. Newly refurbished 3 bedroom 2 bath in cool, lower Kaumana. New range and refrigerator included. Yard Maintenance included. Home is Available NOW! $1700/month. . No Cats Allowed (RLNE5697899)
Waiakea Ahupua`a
1172 West Kawailani Street
1172 West Kawailani Street, Hilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
880 sqft
HILO - 1172 West Kawailani St. Past Life Care Center. 3 bed and 2 bath stand alone house Has carport On green wooded lot. $1650+utilities +security deposit Great location near UHH Hilo and Waiakea High School. Available soon.
Waiakea Ahupua`a
143 West Kawailani St
143 West Kawailani Street, Hilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Hilo Home. Plenty of room, large kitchen, living room with family room, 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Includes Gas Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer. Covered Carport.
Ponahawai Ahupua`a
124 Alahelenui St.
124 Alahelenui Street, Hilo, HI
TOTAL OF 4 BEDROOMS AND 3 BATHROOMS GIVES YOU PLENTY OF SPACE (TOTAL IS 1800 SQ FT) Single story house on a 1/2 acre lot FOR RENT in sought-after Kaumana Heights neighborhood.
Waiakea Ahupua`a
1600 Kilauea Avenue
1600 Kilauea Avenue, Hilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1018 sqft
Great Hilo Home close to all amenities. Home can be rented fully furnished, partially furnished or unfurnished, it is up to you! Solar water heaters will assist with lowering electric bill and yard maintenance is included in the rent.
Kaieie Ahupua`a
27-110 Ohanakupa Road - 1
27-110 Ohanakupa Road, Papaikou, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
968 sqft
For Rent! Partially furnished 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, complete with laundry room (in carport) washer and dryer, utility sink. The first of 3 homes on the same TMK. Partial ocean views, located in Papaikou, Hawaii Rent: $1850.00 per month.
Paihaaloa Ahupua`a
27-378 Old Mamalahoa Highway
27-378 Old Mamalahoa Highway, Papaikou, HI
Utilities Included In Papaikou - This beautiful old-style home has five bedrooms and 1.25 bathrooms. There is the original wood flooring throughout, with exception to the kitchen and dining area which have easy-care tile.
Kaieie Ahupua`a
27-2470A Mamalahoa Highway
27-2470A Hawaii Belt Rd, Papaikou, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1408 sqft
27-2470A Mamalahoa Highway Available 06/22/20 STUNNING VIEWS on the HAMAKUA COAST - Located on a private lane with only three neighbors, and far enough off the highway so as not to hear it, this house sits at the 8-mile marker just outside Papaikou.
Waikahekahe Ahupua`a
15-2025 31st Ave
15-2025 31st Avenue, Hawaiian Paradise Park, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
960 sqft
LEASE PENDING - Nice Home Near the Top of HPP! - This property has an approved applicant who has seen the property and expects to sign our lease.
Waikahekaheiki Ahupua`a
16-2122 King Kamehameha Boulevard
16-2122 King Kamehameha Boulevard, Ainaloa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1056 sqft
16-2122 King Kamehameha Boulevard Available 07/03/20 Great Ainaloa Home - A comfortable home with a large carport, clean and clear yard that is fenced and gated, one and half bathrooms, laundry hookups outside, and great clothes line.
Waikahekahenui Ahupua`a
15-1808 16th Ave.
15-1808 16th Avenue, Hawaiian Paradise Park, HI
Large Home on Paved Road in HPP! - This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located on a paved road on the same street as the local park. It has a room for an office, ceiling fans in the bedrooms, and a secured, gated entry.
Waikahekahenui Ahupua`a
15-1115 Makuu Dr
15-1115 Maku'u Drive, Hawaiian Paradise Park, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
960 sqft
PRICE REDUCED! 3 MONTH SPECIAL! CALL NOW FOR MORE INFO! PRICE DISCOUNTED FOR THE FIRST 3 MONTHS *Discount only applies to approved applicants only who have signed a lease agreeing to move in June 2020* This lovely home sits on a corner lot at the
Waikahekahenui Ahupua`a
15-1855 10th Avenue
15-1855 10th Avenue, Hawaiian Paradise Park, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1158 sqft
Well maintained 3bd/2.5ba, Fully fenced and gated 1/2 acre yard with yard service. This home is move-in ready. Almost new Solar water heater and brand new Washer and Dryer. Tenant pays for utilities. Pets Negotiable with Additional Fee. NO SMOKING.
Waikahekaheiki Ahupua`a
16-2068 Puhala Drive
16-2068 Puhala Drive, Ainaloa, HI
**This unit is available if you see this ad** This large single family home is located in a peaceful neighborhood that meets all the needs of a family. About .5 miles from Highway 130 for commuting to and from Hilo and/or Pahoa town.