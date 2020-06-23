809 Society Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool garage tennis court

Beautiful 3BR/2.5BA townhouse with open floor plan. Large master with walk-in closet. Separate tub/shower in master bath with double vanity. Finished room in basement great for rec room or office. Gas log fireplace in LR, s/s appliances. 2 car garage. Deck off kitchen. Great swim/tennis community very close to I-575, outlet mall and historic downtown Woodstock.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.