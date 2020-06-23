All apartments in Woodstock
Find more places like 809 Society Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodstock, GA
/
809 Society Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

809 Society Court

809 Society Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodstock
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

809 Society Court, Woodstock, GA 30188
Ridgewalk

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 3BR/2.5BA townhouse with open floor plan. Large master with walk-in closet. Separate tub/shower in master bath with double vanity. Finished room in basement great for rec room or office. Gas log fireplace in LR, s/s appliances. 2 car garage. Deck off kitchen. Great swim/tennis community very close to I-575, outlet mall and historic downtown Woodstock.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Society Court have any available units?
809 Society Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 Society Court have?
Some of 809 Society Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 Society Court currently offering any rent specials?
809 Society Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Society Court pet-friendly?
No, 809 Society Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 809 Society Court offer parking?
Yes, 809 Society Court does offer parking.
Does 809 Society Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 Society Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Society Court have a pool?
Yes, 809 Society Court has a pool.
Does 809 Society Court have accessible units?
No, 809 Society Court does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Society Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 Society Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodstock West By Walton
735 Market Place Ln
Woodstock, GA 30188
The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S
Woodstock, GA 30189
260 Woodstock
260 Chambers St
Woodstock, GA 30188
PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30188
Riverstock
50 Sandy Cir
Woodstock, GA 30188
Hudson Woodstock
1 Sycamore Lane
Woodstock, GA 30188
Pointe at Towne Lake
50 Paces Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30189

Similar Pages

Woodstock 1 BedroomsWoodstock 2 Bedrooms
Woodstock Apartments with GymWoodstock Apartments with Parking
Woodstock Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College