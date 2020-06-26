All apartments in Walton County
Last updated June 26 2020 at 9:40 AM

4550 Atha Circle

4550 Atha Circle · No Longer Available
4550 Atha Circle, Walton County, GA 30052

air conditioning
air conditioning
CHARMING with a Huge Backyard! 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Ranch in Loganville! - This Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home is Sure to Please! This home sits on a full unfinished basement for storage and more! Beautiful hardwoods run throughout this home. Eat-in kitchen is bright and spacious. Upstairs is inviting as well, as the master bath includes a double vanity and a garden-style tub for you to relax in. Close to shopping & more! The amenities inside this home are endless! YOU WON'T WANT TO MISS IT! Visit our website at All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!!!

Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.

(RLNE2811668)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 4550 Atha Circle have any available units?
4550 Atha Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walton County, GA.
Is 4550 Atha Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4550 Atha Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4550 Atha Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4550 Atha Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walton County.
Does 4550 Atha Circle offer parking?
No, 4550 Atha Circle does not offer parking.
Does 4550 Atha Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4550 Atha Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4550 Atha Circle have a pool?
No, 4550 Atha Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4550 Atha Circle have accessible units?
No, 4550 Atha Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4550 Atha Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4550 Atha Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4550 Atha Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4550 Atha Circle has units with air conditioning.
