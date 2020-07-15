All apartments in Walton County
Find more places like 333 River Landing Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Walton County, GA
/
333 River Landing Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:14 PM

333 River Landing Drive

333 River Landing Drive · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

333 River Landing Drive, Walton County, GA 30656

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 333 River Landing Drive Monroe GA · Avail. now

$1,599

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1724 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,724 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5921695)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 River Landing Drive have any available units?
333 River Landing Drive has a unit available for $1,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 333 River Landing Drive have?
Some of 333 River Landing Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 River Landing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
333 River Landing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 River Landing Drive pet-friendly?
No, 333 River Landing Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walton County.
Does 333 River Landing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 333 River Landing Drive offers parking.
Does 333 River Landing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 River Landing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 River Landing Drive have a pool?
Yes, 333 River Landing Drive has a pool.
Does 333 River Landing Drive have accessible units?
No, 333 River Landing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 333 River Landing Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 River Landing Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 333 River Landing Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 333 River Landing Drive has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 333 River Landing Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GACovington, GAGrayson, GAConyers, GASnellville, GALoganville, GAWinder, GA
Watkinsville, GASuwanee, GALilburn, GABuford, GARedan, GASugar Hill, GABraselton, GAMcDonough, GAStone Mountain, GATucker, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity