2010 Ike Stone Rd

Unit Amenities ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

COZY 2 BR, 1 BA ONE LEVEL HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER GRATIS COMMUNITY. HOME IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION. RENTAL RATE INCLUDES LAWN MAINTENANCE AND PEST CONTROL. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. OWNER WILL KEEP ELECTRIC AND WATER IN THEIR NAME AND TENANT WILL REIMBURSE MONTHLY TO OWNER. UTILITY ESCROW FEE OF $350 PLUS $1100 SECURITY DEPOSIT TO BE PAID AT SIGNING OF LEASE. WASHER, DRYER, REFRIGERATOR, MICROWAVE AND STOVE INCLUDED. FENCED BACKYARD AND DETACHED 2 CAR GARAGE WITH AUTO OPENER. NO SIGN ON PROPERTY