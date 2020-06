Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

This bright and beautiful original owner top floor unit is located in an unmatched location in the complex overlooking the pool with two same floor parking spaces in a gated garage that are only a few steps from the unit. With 10ft ceilings throughout, the kitchen has builder upgraded stainless appliances and builder upgraded kitchen cabinets overlooking the large living room and extra large dining room. The owner's suite features two very large walk-in closets, access to the covered balcony and large bath with dual vanities plus a separate shower and soaking tub.