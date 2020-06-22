All apartments in Vinings
Last updated March 28 2020 at 4:59 AM

3522 Preserve Drive SE

3522 Preserve Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3522 Preserve Drive, Vinings, GA 30339
Vinings

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
elevator
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
hot tub
LIFESTYLE! Steps away from SHOPS OF VININGS. Pristine condition executive rental in GATED subD in Vinings! Gorgeous 3 level detached home W/ Elevator. Offers tons of living space, separate dining room, butlers pantry, bonus room, library / office, & recreation room! Stunning open kitchen with oversize island, huge pantry and views to the family room. You will love the spacious master bedroom & spa. This home also provides a teen or in-law suite located in the full finished basement. Great home in great location - short commute to Midtown, Airport, & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3522 Preserve Drive SE have any available units?
3522 Preserve Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vinings, GA.
What amenities does 3522 Preserve Drive SE have?
Some of 3522 Preserve Drive SE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3522 Preserve Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
3522 Preserve Drive SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3522 Preserve Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 3522 Preserve Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vinings.
Does 3522 Preserve Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 3522 Preserve Drive SE does offer parking.
Does 3522 Preserve Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3522 Preserve Drive SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3522 Preserve Drive SE have a pool?
No, 3522 Preserve Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 3522 Preserve Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 3522 Preserve Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3522 Preserve Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3522 Preserve Drive SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3522 Preserve Drive SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3522 Preserve Drive SE does not have units with air conditioning.
