3522 Preserve Drive SE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking elevator clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking hot tub

LIFESTYLE! Steps away from SHOPS OF VININGS. Pristine condition executive rental in GATED subD in Vinings! Gorgeous 3 level detached home W/ Elevator. Offers tons of living space, separate dining room, butlers pantry, bonus room, library / office, & recreation room! Stunning open kitchen with oversize island, huge pantry and views to the family room. You will love the spacious master bedroom & spa. This home also provides a teen or in-law suite located in the full finished basement. Great home in great location - short commute to Midtown, Airport, & more!