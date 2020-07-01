All apartments in Vinings
3462 Essex Avenue
Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM

3462 Essex Avenue

3462 Essex Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3462 Essex Ave, Vinings, GA 30339
Vinings

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Gated Community in the Vinings / Cumberland area. Hardwood like floors grace the living area of the condo. Master bdrm has his/hers closets & private bathroom. Built-in bookcases surround the wood burning fireplace in the Living Room. Kitchen has stained cabinets, ceramic tile floors & great prep space. Washer/Dryer in hall closet. Separate Dining Room area. Fitness Center located in the basement of the building + Pool, Tennis, Basketball & Club house. Close to Cumberland Mall, 285, I-75, and Suntrust Park + The Battery.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

