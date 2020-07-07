3462 Essex Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool tennis court

Gated Community in the Vinings / Cumberland area. Hardwood like floors grace the living area of the condo. Master bdrm has his/hers closets & private bathroom. Built-in bookcases surround the wood burning fireplace in the Living Room. Kitchen has stained cabinets, ceramic tile floors & great prep space. Washer/Dryer in hall closet. Separate Dining Room area. Fitness Center located in the basement of the building + Pool, Tennis, Basketball & Club house. Close to Cumberland Mall, 285, I-75, and Suntrust Park + The Battery.