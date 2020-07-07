3462 Essex Avenue

Amenities
Gated Community in the Vinings / Cumberland area. Hardwood like floors grace the living area of the condo. Master bdrm has his/hers closets & private bathroom. Built-in bookcases surround the wood burning fireplace in the Living Room. Kitchen has stained cabinets, ceramic tile floors & great prep space. Washer/Dryer in hall closet. Separate Dining Room area. Fitness Center located in the basement of the building + Pool, Tennis, Basketball & Club house. Close to Cumberland Mall, 285, I-75, and Suntrust Park + The Battery.