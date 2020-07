Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

PRIME LOCATION with a view of the Suntrust Park! This Townhouse is UPGRADED TO THE MAX, PERFECT CONDITION AND MOVE IN READY! HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT ENTIRE HOME AS WELL AS PLANTATION SHUTTERS , LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH PRIVATE BATH & LARGE WALK IN CLOSET. CUSTOM PAINT (before lease start date) , LIGHTING AND MORE! Private balcony and lower lever walkout patio... don't miss out on this one!