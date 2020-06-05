All apartments in Vinings
Last updated July 8 2020 at 8:47 AM

2203 Cumberland Parkway

2203 Cumberland Pkwy SE · (404) 210-1291
Location

2203 Cumberland Pkwy SE, Vinings, GA 30339
Vinings

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful spacious townhome in amazing Vinings location. Easy access to 285 and downtown Vinings. Private, quiet community. Main floor with open floor plan-large Livingroom with fireplace and built-ins. Dining room, kitchen with granite, stainless and breakfast area. 2 true Master Suites up and baths with separate tub/shower, double sinks, and generous closet space. Bonus room or Bedroom on terrace level, private deck. Garage can be 2 cars with great storage or 3 cars tandem space. Carpets will be cleaned prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2203 Cumberland Parkway have any available units?
2203 Cumberland Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vinings, GA.
What amenities does 2203 Cumberland Parkway have?
Some of 2203 Cumberland Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2203 Cumberland Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
2203 Cumberland Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2203 Cumberland Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 2203 Cumberland Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vinings.
Does 2203 Cumberland Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 2203 Cumberland Parkway offers parking.
Does 2203 Cumberland Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2203 Cumberland Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2203 Cumberland Parkway have a pool?
No, 2203 Cumberland Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 2203 Cumberland Parkway have accessible units?
No, 2203 Cumberland Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 2203 Cumberland Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 2203 Cumberland Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2203 Cumberland Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 2203 Cumberland Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
