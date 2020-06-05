2203 Cumberland Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful spacious townhome in amazing Vinings location. Easy access to 285 and downtown Vinings. Private, quiet community. Main floor with open floor plan-large Livingroom with fireplace and built-ins. Dining room, kitchen with granite, stainless and breakfast area. 2 true Master Suites up and baths with separate tub/shower, double sinks, and generous closet space. Bonus room or Bedroom on terrace level, private deck. Garage can be 2 cars with great storage or 3 cars tandem space. Carpets will be cleaned prior to move in.