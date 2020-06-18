All apartments in Villa Rica
Villa Rica, GA
1077 Southwood Drive
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

1077 Southwood Drive

1077 Southwood Drive · (470) 288-3008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Villa Rica
Mirror Lake
Apartments with Pool
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Location

1077 Southwood Drive, Villa Rica, GA 30180
Mirror Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,645

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2402 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
24hr maintenance
tennis court
Rare Ranch on basement in Mirror Lake! Fabulous floorplan with master on main & soaring ceilings. Hardwoods on main. Huge kitchen with oversized island, plenty of cabinetry, workstation & large breakfast area. Spacious living rm with vaulted ceilings + sitting area. Huge master with grand ceilings & sitting area. Generously sized secondary bedrooms. Massive FULL unfinished basement waiting for your finishes or could be outstanding workshop. Sought after Mirror Lake sub w/fishing lakes, pools, tennis, golf & more! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1077 Southwood Drive have any available units?
1077 Southwood Drive has a unit available for $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1077 Southwood Drive have?
Some of 1077 Southwood Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1077 Southwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1077 Southwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1077 Southwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1077 Southwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1077 Southwood Drive offer parking?
No, 1077 Southwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1077 Southwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1077 Southwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1077 Southwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1077 Southwood Drive has a pool.
Does 1077 Southwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1077 Southwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1077 Southwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1077 Southwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1077 Southwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1077 Southwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
