8825 Lake Rd

HOUSE ON A LAKE! LOTS OF HOUSE FOR THE MONEY...THIS IS A LOVELY THREE BEDROOM HOME WITH A BONUS ROOM THAT CAN ALSO BE A 4TH BEDROOM. ENJOY YOUR EVENINGS SITTING ON THE DECK FACING THE LAKE! VISIT SOLDBYJONESRENTALHOMES.COM TO APPLY!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
