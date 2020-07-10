8825 Lake Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

HOUSE ON A LAKE! LOTS OF HOUSE FOR THE MONEY...THIS IS A LOVELY THREE BEDROOM HOME WITH A BONUS ROOM THAT CAN ALSO BE A 4TH BEDROOM. ENJOY YOUR EVENINGS SITTING ON THE DECK FACING THE LAKE! VISIT SOLDBYJONESRENTALHOMES.COM TO APPLY!