Home
/
Union City, GA
/
8825 Lake Rd
Last updated December 13 2019 at 12:03 AM

8825 Lake Rd

8825 Lake Road · No Longer Available
Location

8825 Lake Road, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
HOUSE ON A LAKE! LOTS OF HOUSE FOR THE MONEY...THIS IS A LOVELY THREE BEDROOM HOME WITH A BONUS ROOM THAT CAN ALSO BE A 4TH BEDROOM. ENJOY YOUR EVENINGS SITTING ON THE DECK FACING THE LAKE! VISIT SOLDBYJONESRENTALHOMES.COM TO APPLY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8825 Lake Rd have any available units?
8825 Lake Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
What amenities does 8825 Lake Rd have?
Some of 8825 Lake Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8825 Lake Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8825 Lake Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8825 Lake Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8825 Lake Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 8825 Lake Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8825 Lake Rd offers parking.
Does 8825 Lake Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8825 Lake Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8825 Lake Rd have a pool?
No, 8825 Lake Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8825 Lake Rd have accessible units?
No, 8825 Lake Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8825 Lake Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8825 Lake Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 8825 Lake Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 8825 Lake Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

