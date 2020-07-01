6190 Ward Road

Amenities

Just Reduced!!***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Cozy 2 BR 2 BA ranch home on large lot. Sunny kitchen with appliances, black cabinets and granite countertops. living/dining combo, master on the main with 1 more BR plus a bonus room. The openness of this home makes it great for all your entertaining. Finished rooms in basement would be a great retreat area. Great backyard with patio for outdoor enjoyment. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



High School: Langston Hughes High School

Middle School: Renaissance Middle School

Elementary School: Campbell Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.