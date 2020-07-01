All apartments in Union City
Last updated May 18 2020 at 3:36 PM

6190 Ward Road

6190 Ward Road · No Longer Available
Location

6190 Ward Road, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Just Reduced!!***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Cozy 2 BR 2 BA ranch home on large lot. Sunny kitchen with appliances, black cabinets and granite countertops. living/dining combo, master on the main with 1 more BR plus a bonus room. The openness of this home makes it great for all your entertaining. Finished rooms in basement would be a great retreat area. Great backyard with patio for outdoor enjoyment. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

High School: Langston Hughes High School
Middle School: Renaissance Middle School
Elementary School: Campbell Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6190 Ward Road have any available units?
6190 Ward Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
Is 6190 Ward Road currently offering any rent specials?
6190 Ward Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6190 Ward Road pet-friendly?
No, 6190 Ward Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 6190 Ward Road offer parking?
No, 6190 Ward Road does not offer parking.
Does 6190 Ward Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6190 Ward Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6190 Ward Road have a pool?
No, 6190 Ward Road does not have a pool.
Does 6190 Ward Road have accessible units?
No, 6190 Ward Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6190 Ward Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6190 Ward Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6190 Ward Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6190 Ward Road does not have units with air conditioning.

