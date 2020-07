Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated range refrigerator

Beautiful Home Priced Just Right!



What a terrific house at a great monthly rate! This split level property was recently renovated from fresh paint throughout to new black appliances (stove, refrigerator and dishwasher) . The back deck is ideal for holiday gatherings and family time. The icing on the cake is that this unit is professionally managed with 24-Hr. email access to the Property Mgmt. Company. Schedule a viewing today at: http://www.movefastnow.com/