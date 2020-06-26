5581 Dendy Trce

Amenities

This home offers one of the most spacious floor plans in this exclusive golf/swim/tennis community. Main level includes a formal dining room, separate den that can be used as an office/library, 2-story Great room and private in-law suite. Kitchen has separate breakfast area, breakfast bar, keeping room with a fireplace. Second level includes the owners' suite w/separate sitting room and fireplace. Down the hall are 3 spacious bedrooms, J/J bath & a large laundry room located next to the loft area. Home also has a 3-car garage. Property professionally managed by Berkshire Hathaway GA Properties Property Management. Application fee $50 per adult (18 years and older must apply). Rental Ins. req