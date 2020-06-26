All apartments in Union City
5581 Dendy Trce

5581 Dendy Trace · No Longer Available
Location

5581 Dendy Trace, Union City, GA 30213

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This home offers one of the most spacious floor plans in this exclusive golf/swim/tennis community. Main level includes a formal dining room, separate den that can be used as an office/library, 2-story Great room and private in-law suite. Kitchen has separate breakfast area, breakfast bar, keeping room with a fireplace. Second level includes the owners' suite w/separate sitting room and fireplace. Down the hall are 3 spacious bedrooms, J/J bath & a large laundry room located next to the loft area. Home also has a 3-car garage. Property professionally managed by Berkshire Hathaway GA Properties Property Management. Application fee $50 per adult (18 years and older must apply). Rental Ins. req

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5581 Dendy Trce have any available units?
5581 Dendy Trce doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
What amenities does 5581 Dendy Trce have?
Some of 5581 Dendy Trce's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5581 Dendy Trce currently offering any rent specials?
5581 Dendy Trce is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5581 Dendy Trce pet-friendly?
No, 5581 Dendy Trce is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 5581 Dendy Trce offer parking?
Yes, 5581 Dendy Trce offers parking.
Does 5581 Dendy Trce have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5581 Dendy Trce does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5581 Dendy Trce have a pool?
Yes, 5581 Dendy Trce has a pool.
Does 5581 Dendy Trce have accessible units?
No, 5581 Dendy Trce does not have accessible units.
Does 5581 Dendy Trce have units with dishwashers?
No, 5581 Dendy Trce does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5581 Dendy Trce have units with air conditioning?
No, 5581 Dendy Trce does not have units with air conditioning.
