All apartments in Union City
Find more places like 5234 Alexander Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Union City, GA
/
5234 Alexander Street
Last updated October 16 2019 at 5:32 PM

5234 Alexander Street

5234 Alexander Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Union City
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

5234 Alexander Street, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5234 Alexander Street have any available units?
5234 Alexander Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
Is 5234 Alexander Street currently offering any rent specials?
5234 Alexander Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5234 Alexander Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5234 Alexander Street is pet friendly.
Does 5234 Alexander Street offer parking?
No, 5234 Alexander Street does not offer parking.
Does 5234 Alexander Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5234 Alexander Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5234 Alexander Street have a pool?
No, 5234 Alexander Street does not have a pool.
Does 5234 Alexander Street have accessible units?
No, 5234 Alexander Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5234 Alexander Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5234 Alexander Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5234 Alexander Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5234 Alexander Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen Commons
5250 Highway 138
Union City, GA 30291

Similar Pages

Union City 2 BedroomsUnion City 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Union City 3 BedroomsUnion City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Union City Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GA
Hiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GAGrayson, GACovington, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GARome, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College