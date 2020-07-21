5207 ALEXANDER STREET

Amenities
HURRY TO SEE THIS HOME OR YOU WILL NOT BE HAPPY WHEN ITS GONE! READY FOR MOVE IN! SORRY NO SECTION 8 - AVAILABLE NOW!
Amazing home ready for you! Large 3 bedrooms and bathrooms will welcome your decorating touches. This home can be yours today so call and schedule a viewing to make this yours before its gone!
OTHER FEATURE INCLUDE:
- 3 Large Bedrooms
- 2.5 Spacious Bathrooms with ensuite to master bedroom
- Open Kitchen
- Hardwood floors
- Designer paint throughout
- Family Room with fireplace
- Attached 1 car garage
You will LOVE the convenience of highway accessibility, shopping, restaurants and schools!
To view this home, please phone or text Yahya at 404-334-7195 with the address for a showing. We look forward to getting you in the home of your DREAMS!
* QUALIFICATIONS
* 3x times the rent in verifiable income
* No criminal history
* No evictions
* Credit score to be 540 or better
* If score is below 540, property manager may request 1.5 deposit
* Application fee is $50 per adult
Ray White Property Management: A company that cares about its tenants!
(RLNE2120621)