5207 ALEXANDER STREET

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

HURRY TO SEE THIS HOME OR YOU WILL NOT BE HAPPY WHEN ITS GONE! READY FOR MOVE IN! SORRY NO SECTION 8 - AVAILABLE NOW!



Amazing home ready for you! Large 3 bedrooms and bathrooms will welcome your decorating touches. This home can be yours today so call and schedule a viewing to make this yours before its gone!



OTHER FEATURE INCLUDE:



- 3 Large Bedrooms

- 2.5 Spacious Bathrooms with ensuite to master bedroom

- Open Kitchen

- Hardwood floors

- Designer paint throughout

- Family Room with fireplace

- Attached 1 car garage



You will LOVE the convenience of highway accessibility, shopping, restaurants and schools!



To view this home, please phone or text Yahya at 404-334-7195 with the address for a showing. We look forward to getting you in the home of your DREAMS!



* QUALIFICATIONS

* 3x times the rent in verifiable income

* No criminal history

* No evictions

* Credit score to be 540 or better

* If score is below 540, property manager may request 1.5 deposit

* Application fee is $50 per adult



Ray White Property Management: A company that cares about its tenants!



