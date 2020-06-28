All apartments in Union City
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:38 PM

5123 Rapahoe Trail

5123 Rapahoe Trail · No Longer Available
Location

5123 Rapahoe Trail, Union City, GA 30349

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Highly sought after Saratoga floor plan in Parkway Villages.Located minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Pinewood Studios. This open floor plan home features a designer kitchen with granite counter-tops, large island, espresso cabinets, and recessed/pendant lighting. Accented with a large private backyard, ceiling fans, 2 wood blinds throughout, walk-in closets, storm doors on front and back doors.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5123 Rapahoe Trail have any available units?
5123 Rapahoe Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
What amenities does 5123 Rapahoe Trail have?
Some of 5123 Rapahoe Trail's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5123 Rapahoe Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5123 Rapahoe Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5123 Rapahoe Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 5123 Rapahoe Trail is pet friendly.
Does 5123 Rapahoe Trail offer parking?
No, 5123 Rapahoe Trail does not offer parking.
Does 5123 Rapahoe Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5123 Rapahoe Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5123 Rapahoe Trail have a pool?
No, 5123 Rapahoe Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5123 Rapahoe Trail have accessible units?
No, 5123 Rapahoe Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5123 Rapahoe Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 5123 Rapahoe Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5123 Rapahoe Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 5123 Rapahoe Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
