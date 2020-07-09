All apartments in Union City
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

500 Dasheill Lane

500 Dasheill Ln · No Longer Available
Location

500 Dasheill Ln, Union City, GA 30349

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
key fob access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
key fob access
Breath Taking and Spectacular 4 Beds 2.5 Baths Haven in South Fulton!!!! - Absolutely stunning 4 beds 2.5 baths home is move-in ready! Home is equipped with keyless entry. Hardwood floors throughout downstairs, Plenty of space. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops and breakfast island with an open dining area. High trey ceilings in the master bedroom with a huge walk-in closet, and the master bathroom is like heaven at home featuring a separate shower and tub, double vanity. Additional 3 bedrooms and another bathroom on the opposite side of hallway. Laundry room comes with washer and dryer! Fenced in backyard for the perfect area for entertaining or relaxation. This Southside Gem won't last long!

Applicants should make 3x's the rent amount, have a credit score of 600 or better. No judgments or evictions in last 5 years. Credit, criminal and eviction screened. Employment and rental verification required. $75 application fee per adult, $200 administration fee due on move in date. $1800.00 reservation fee required to hold property. Reservation fee will be transferred to security deposit at move in.

*** COVID-19 Disclaimer: Only 1 person can view at time. Masks are required. No kids allowed at showings. To ensure the safety of our staff and vendors, please do not touch anything.***

(RLNE5788893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Dasheill Lane have any available units?
500 Dasheill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
What amenities does 500 Dasheill Lane have?
Some of 500 Dasheill Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Dasheill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
500 Dasheill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Dasheill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 500 Dasheill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 500 Dasheill Lane offer parking?
No, 500 Dasheill Lane does not offer parking.
Does 500 Dasheill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 Dasheill Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Dasheill Lane have a pool?
No, 500 Dasheill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 500 Dasheill Lane have accessible units?
No, 500 Dasheill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Dasheill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 Dasheill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 500 Dasheill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 Dasheill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

