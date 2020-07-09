500 Dasheill Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry key fob access

Breath Taking and Spectacular 4 Beds 2.5 Baths Haven in South Fulton!!!! - Absolutely stunning 4 beds 2.5 baths home is move-in ready! Home is equipped with keyless entry. Hardwood floors throughout downstairs, Plenty of space. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops and breakfast island with an open dining area. High trey ceilings in the master bedroom with a huge walk-in closet, and the master bathroom is like heaven at home featuring a separate shower and tub, double vanity. Additional 3 bedrooms and another bathroom on the opposite side of hallway. Laundry room comes with washer and dryer! Fenced in backyard for the perfect area for entertaining or relaxation. This Southside Gem won't last long!



Applicants should make 3x's the rent amount, have a credit score of 600 or better. No judgments or evictions in last 5 years. Credit, criminal and eviction screened. Employment and rental verification required. $75 application fee per adult, $200 administration fee due on move in date. $1800.00 reservation fee required to hold property. Reservation fee will be transferred to security deposit at move in.



*** COVID-19 Disclaimer: Only 1 person can view at time. Masks are required. No kids allowed at showings. To ensure the safety of our staff and vendors, please do not touch anything.***



(RLNE5788893)