Union City, GA
2160 Ivy Lane
Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:22 PM

2160 Ivy Lane

2160 Ivy Lane · No Longer Available
Union City
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

2160 Ivy Lane, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
carpet
ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Lovely, bright & sunny home move-in ready! Nice hardwood floor throughout with beautiful carpet in bedrooms. Living room with chic fireplace leading into dining room and kitchen with appliances and lots of cabinet space. Main level one bedroom with a half bathroom plus tow more baths on the upper level along with a master bedroom and an additional bedroom, make this a cozy home! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

Neighborhood: unknown

High school: Langston Hughes High School

Middle school: Renaissance Middle School

Elementary school: Liberty Point Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2160 Ivy Lane have any available units?
2160 Ivy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
Is 2160 Ivy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2160 Ivy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2160 Ivy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2160 Ivy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 2160 Ivy Lane offer parking?
No, 2160 Ivy Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2160 Ivy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2160 Ivy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2160 Ivy Lane have a pool?
No, 2160 Ivy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2160 Ivy Lane have accessible units?
No, 2160 Ivy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2160 Ivy Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2160 Ivy Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2160 Ivy Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2160 Ivy Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

