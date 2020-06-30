2160 Ivy Lane

Amenities
ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Lovely, bright & sunny home move-in ready! Nice hardwood floor throughout with beautiful carpet in bedrooms. Living room with chic fireplace leading into dining room and kitchen with appliances and lots of cabinet space. Main level one bedroom with a half bathroom plus tow more baths on the upper level along with a master bedroom and an additional bedroom, make this a cozy home! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.
Neighborhood: unknown
High school: Langston Hughes High School
Middle school: Renaissance Middle School
Elementary school: Liberty Point Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.