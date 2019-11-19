124 Magnolia Drive

Amenities

This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located off of Senoia Road in the Magnolia Farms Subdivision in Tyrone, Georgia. Home features a spacious kitchen with breakfast area and separate dining room, cozy living room with fireplace, large master bathroom with garden tub and tile shower. Close to shopping and food. Easy access to Tyrone's golf cart paths.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.