Tyrone, GA
124 Magnolia Drive
Last updated November 19 2019 at 3:26 AM

124 Magnolia Drive

124 Magnolia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

124 Magnolia Drive, Tyrone, GA 30290

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located off of Senoia Road in the Magnolia Farms Subdivision in Tyrone, Georgia. Home features a spacious kitchen with breakfast area and separate dining room, cozy living room with fireplace, large master bathroom with garden tub and tile shower. Close to shopping and food. Easy access to Tyrone's golf cart paths.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Magnolia Drive have any available units?
124 Magnolia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tyrone, GA.
Is 124 Magnolia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
124 Magnolia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Magnolia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 Magnolia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 124 Magnolia Drive offer parking?
No, 124 Magnolia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 124 Magnolia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Magnolia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Magnolia Drive have a pool?
No, 124 Magnolia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 124 Magnolia Drive have accessible units?
No, 124 Magnolia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Magnolia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 Magnolia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Magnolia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 Magnolia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

