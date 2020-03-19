All apartments in Tyrone
Find more places like 120 Newfield Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tyrone, GA
/
120 Newfield Dr
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:40 AM

120 Newfield Dr

120 Newfield Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tyrone
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

120 Newfield Road, Tyrone, GA 30290

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Come and see this 3-sided brick home with 3 car garage in a beautiful swim-tennis community. One-acre lot with level backyard. Close to Atlanta Hartsfield, I-85 and Pinewood Studios. Welcoming two-story foyer, formal living room, large dining room for entertaining, open kitchen with center island and eat-in kitchen area. Opens to spacious Great Room with fireplace and large windows. Large master with two walk-in closets, tile bath with separate shower and Jacuzzi tub. One of three secondary bedrooms can be used for office or additional media room. Convenient second floor laundry room. Have large furnished home in Tyrone for $3200.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Newfield Dr have any available units?
120 Newfield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tyrone, GA.
What amenities does 120 Newfield Dr have?
Some of 120 Newfield Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Newfield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
120 Newfield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Newfield Dr pet-friendly?
No, 120 Newfield Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tyrone.
Does 120 Newfield Dr offer parking?
Yes, 120 Newfield Dr offers parking.
Does 120 Newfield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Newfield Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Newfield Dr have a pool?
Yes, 120 Newfield Dr has a pool.
Does 120 Newfield Dr have accessible units?
No, 120 Newfield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Newfield Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Newfield Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Newfield Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Newfield Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Tyrone Apartments with BalconiesTyrone Apartments with Garages
Tyrone Apartments with Washer-DryersTyrone Furnished Apartments
Tyrone Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GA
Belvedere Park, GAExperiment, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GAGriffin, GAMableton, GAHampton, GAJackson, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College