120 Newfield Dr

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage media room tennis court

Come and see this 3-sided brick home with 3 car garage in a beautiful swim-tennis community. One-acre lot with level backyard. Close to Atlanta Hartsfield, I-85 and Pinewood Studios. Welcoming two-story foyer, formal living room, large dining room for entertaining, open kitchen with center island and eat-in kitchen area. Opens to spacious Great Room with fireplace and large windows. Large master with two walk-in closets, tile bath with separate shower and Jacuzzi tub. One of three secondary bedrooms can be used for office or additional media room. Convenient second floor laundry room. Have large furnished home in Tyrone for $3200.