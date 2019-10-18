120 Newfield Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage media room tennis court

Come and see this 3-sided brick home with 3 car garage in a beautiful swim-tennis community. One-acre lot with level backyard. Close to Atlanta Hartsfield, I-85 and Pinewood Studios. Welcoming two-story foyer, formal living room, large dining room for entertaining, open kitchen with center island and eat-in kitchen area. Opens to spacious Great Room with fireplace and large windows. Large master with two walk-in closets, tile bath with separate shower and Jacuzzi tub. One of three secondary bedrooms can be used for office or additional media room. Convenient second floor laundry room.