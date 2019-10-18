All apartments in Tyrone
Last updated October 18 2019 at 11:41 PM

120 Newfield Dr

120 Newfield Dr · No Longer Available
Location

120 Newfield Dr, Tyrone, GA 30290

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Come and see this 3-sided brick home with 3 car garage in a beautiful swim-tennis community. One-acre lot with level backyard. Close to Atlanta Hartsfield, I-85 and Pinewood Studios. Welcoming two-story foyer, formal living room, large dining room for entertaining, open kitchen with center island and eat-in kitchen area. Opens to spacious Great Room with fireplace and large windows. Large master with two walk-in closets, tile bath with separate shower and Jacuzzi tub. One of three secondary bedrooms can be used for office or additional media room. Convenient second floor laundry room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Newfield Dr have any available units?
120 Newfield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tyrone, GA.
What amenities does 120 Newfield Dr have?
Some of 120 Newfield Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Newfield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
120 Newfield Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Newfield Dr pet-friendly?
No, 120 Newfield Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tyrone.
Does 120 Newfield Dr offer parking?
Yes, 120 Newfield Dr does offer parking.
Does 120 Newfield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Newfield Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Newfield Dr have a pool?
Yes, 120 Newfield Dr has a pool.
Does 120 Newfield Dr have accessible units?
No, 120 Newfield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Newfield Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Newfield Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Newfield Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Newfield Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
