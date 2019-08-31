All apartments in Tyrone
115 Keswick Manor Dr
Last updated August 31 2019 at 11:17 PM

115 Keswick Manor Dr

115 Keswick Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

115 Keswick Manor Drive, Tyrone, GA 30290

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Spacious 3900+ sq. ft home in heart of swim/tennis/sidewalk community near I-85, Hwy 74, and Pinewood Studios. Welcoming foyer opens to large living room & dining room area. Huge kitchen features loads of cabinetry, walk-in pantry, center island with storage, and eat-in area by bay windows. Opens to family room with fireplace and built-in bookcases & door to private backyard. Large first floor laundry room and kitchen-level entry from garage. Huge upstairs master (26'x15') has sitting area, 2 walk-in closets, dual vanities, garden tub & separate shower.Large 2nd floor bonus or media room ideal for entertaining. Oversized secondary bedrooms & 3 full baths on 2nd floor. Double-car garage, single-car garage and parking pad for multiple vehicles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Keswick Manor Dr have any available units?
115 Keswick Manor Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tyrone, GA.
What amenities does 115 Keswick Manor Dr have?
Some of 115 Keswick Manor Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Keswick Manor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
115 Keswick Manor Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Keswick Manor Dr pet-friendly?
No, 115 Keswick Manor Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tyrone.
Does 115 Keswick Manor Dr offer parking?
Yes, 115 Keswick Manor Dr offers parking.
Does 115 Keswick Manor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Keswick Manor Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Keswick Manor Dr have a pool?
Yes, 115 Keswick Manor Dr has a pool.
Does 115 Keswick Manor Dr have accessible units?
No, 115 Keswick Manor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Keswick Manor Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Keswick Manor Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Keswick Manor Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Keswick Manor Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
