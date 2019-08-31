115 Keswick Manor Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry garage walk in closets pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage media room tennis court

Spacious 3900+ sq. ft home in heart of swim/tennis/sidewalk community near I-85, Hwy 74, and Pinewood Studios. Welcoming foyer opens to large living room & dining room area. Huge kitchen features loads of cabinetry, walk-in pantry, center island with storage, and eat-in area by bay windows. Opens to family room with fireplace and built-in bookcases & door to private backyard. Large first floor laundry room and kitchen-level entry from garage. Huge upstairs master (26'x15') has sitting area, 2 walk-in closets, dual vanities, garden tub & separate shower.Large 2nd floor bonus or media room ideal for entertaining. Oversized secondary bedrooms & 3 full baths on 2nd floor. Double-car garage, single-car garage and parking pad for multiple vehicles.