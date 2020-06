Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Wow! Fabulous executive home in swim and tennis community has all the extras including hardwood floors on main level, formal living and dining rooms, eat in kitchen, spacious family room, guest room with full bath on main level, covered porch, spacious master bedroom with owners retreat and spa bath, 2 story family room and foyer, full finished basement with in law suite and second kitchen, three car garage and so much more on cul de sac street! Don't miss out!