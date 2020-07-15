All apartments in Tucker
Five Oaks Apartments
Five Oaks Apartments

1200 Montreal Rd · (678) 918-4754
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1200 Montreal Rd, Tucker, GA 30084

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2201 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,201

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

Unit 8201 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,201

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

Unit 1207 · Avail. Sep 21

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7208 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

Unit 7306 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1226 sqft

Unit 7303 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1226 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4202 · Avail. now

$1,857

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1399 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Five Oaks Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
bathtub
ice maker
oven
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
car wash area
cc payments
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
key fob access
online portal
smoke-free community
trash valet
We're Open! Private Tours By Appointment Only. Contact Us Today- We Can't Wait To Meet You!

Exquisite Apartments for Rent in Tucker, GA

Five Oaks apartments in Tucker, GA

If you have been looking for your next home, look no further than Five Oaks apartments in Tucker, GA. These exquisite apartments for rent in Tucker, GA offer something for everyone. Whether you are in the market for a cozy one-bedroom, a two-bedroom, or a three-bedroom dwelling, these Tucker apartments are your answer.

Enter your tranquil oasis that you can now call home, amidst a lining of exquisite walkways and grounds that allow your home to feel like a vacation getaway. Experience life as it was intended. Walk through nature, or take a dip in the calming pool. You can even enjoy a thrill on the playground. Whether you are looking for a tranquil retreat to enjoy while putting your feet up after a long day of work, or a haven to entertain you closest of pals, Five Oaks apartments is the place for you.

Don’t take our word for it. Come by a take a tour of our phenomenal grounds. Visit the homes and see f

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: up to 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $200 up to 2 months rent
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: under 40 lbs Pet fee $350, over 40 lbs Pet fee $500
Dogs
fee: $350
rent: $20
Cats
fee: $350
rent: $20
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Five Oaks Apartments have any available units?
Five Oaks Apartments has 12 units available starting at $1,201 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does Five Oaks Apartments have?
Some of Five Oaks Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Five Oaks Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Five Oaks Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Five Oaks Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Five Oaks Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Five Oaks Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Five Oaks Apartments offers parking.
Does Five Oaks Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Five Oaks Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Five Oaks Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Five Oaks Apartments has a pool.
Does Five Oaks Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Five Oaks Apartments has accessible units.
Does Five Oaks Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Five Oaks Apartments has units with dishwashers.
