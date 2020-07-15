5060 Leeshire Trail Unit A

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home for Rent in Tucker!! - The goal with Bella Management is to assist you in finding a home. The process is quick and easy. Upon applying you will be required to pay a non-refundable application fee of $ 45.00 per applicant.

We do allow pets with a $350.00 Non refundable pet deposit

At this time we are not excepting Sec 8 vouchers



2x Deposit + 1 Months Rent



To preview one of our properties or to get more information please call:



678-829-1222 or 678-8291233



(RLNE1812124)