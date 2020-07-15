All apartments in Tucker
Find more places like 5060 Leeshire Trail Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tucker, GA
/
5060 Leeshire Trail Unit A
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM

5060 Leeshire Trail Unit A

5060 Leeshire Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tucker
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5060 Leeshire Trail, Tucker, GA 30084

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home for Rent in Tucker!! - The goal with Bella Management is to assist you in finding a home. The process is quick and easy. Upon applying you will be required to pay a non-refundable application fee of $ 45.00 per applicant.
We do allow pets with a $350.00 Non refundable pet deposit
At this time we are not excepting Sec 8 vouchers

2x Deposit + 1 Months Rent

To preview one of our properties or to get more information please call:

678-829-1222 or 678-8291233

(RLNE1812124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5060 Leeshire Trail Unit A have any available units?
5060 Leeshire Trail Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
Is 5060 Leeshire Trail Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
5060 Leeshire Trail Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5060 Leeshire Trail Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 5060 Leeshire Trail Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 5060 Leeshire Trail Unit A offer parking?
No, 5060 Leeshire Trail Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 5060 Leeshire Trail Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5060 Leeshire Trail Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5060 Leeshire Trail Unit A have a pool?
No, 5060 Leeshire Trail Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 5060 Leeshire Trail Unit A have accessible units?
No, 5060 Leeshire Trail Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 5060 Leeshire Trail Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 5060 Leeshire Trail Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5060 Leeshire Trail Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 5060 Leeshire Trail Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Estuary
3450 Evans Rd
Tucker, GA 30341
Five Oaks Apartments
1200 Montreal Rd
Tucker, GA 30084
Green Park
2037 Weems Rd
Tucker, GA 30084
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy
Tucker, GA 30084
Arium Station 29
2334 Fuller Way
Tucker, GA 30084

Similar Pages

Tucker 2 Bedroom ApartmentsTucker 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Tucker Apartments with GymsTucker Apartments with Pools
Tucker Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAPeachtree City, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GA
Acworth, GACartersville, GALithia Springs, GANorth Druid Hills, GAVinings, GAMilton, GACollege Park, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northlake

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College