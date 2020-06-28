All apartments in Tucker
4447 Locksley Road
Last updated November 24 2019 at 10:56 PM

4447 Locksley Road

4447 Locksley Road · No Longer Available
Location

4447 Locksley Road, Tucker, GA 30084

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Elegant 4-sided Brick Ranch w/master on the main. This renovated home features new re-finished hardwood floors, new interior paint, new outlets/switches, updated lighting, and a new kitchen with tile floor, granite countertops, and tile backsplash. Spacious Family room w/updated brick fireplace, new hardwood floors, exposed beams and new light fixtures. New easy access laundry room and storage area. Newer HVAC (2018). Private corner lot on culdesac street. Award winning Livsey Elem School district! Easy access to I-85, I-285, and downtown Tucker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4447 Locksley Road have any available units?
4447 Locksley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 4447 Locksley Road have?
Some of 4447 Locksley Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4447 Locksley Road currently offering any rent specials?
4447 Locksley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4447 Locksley Road pet-friendly?
No, 4447 Locksley Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucker.
Does 4447 Locksley Road offer parking?
Yes, 4447 Locksley Road offers parking.
Does 4447 Locksley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4447 Locksley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4447 Locksley Road have a pool?
No, 4447 Locksley Road does not have a pool.
Does 4447 Locksley Road have accessible units?
No, 4447 Locksley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4447 Locksley Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4447 Locksley Road has units with dishwashers.
