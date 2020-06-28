4447 Locksley Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking internet access

Elegant 4-sided Brick Ranch w/master on the main. This renovated home features new re-finished hardwood floors, new interior paint, new outlets/switches, updated lighting, and a new kitchen with tile floor, granite countertops, and tile backsplash. Spacious Family room w/updated brick fireplace, new hardwood floors, exposed beams and new light fixtures. New easy access laundry room and storage area. Newer HVAC (2018). Private corner lot on culdesac street. Award winning Livsey Elem School district! Easy access to I-85, I-285, and downtown Tucker.