Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:34 PM

4190 LAWHON Drive

4190 Lawhon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4190 Lawhon Drive, Tucker, GA 30084

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Much sought after Browning Chase .A community of ranch homes with double sidewalks and friendly neighbors. You can walk around the entire community flat walk. 3 bedroom with Vaulted ceilings throughout the whole house.Large eat in kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances and glass tile backsplash. New hardwoods and carpet . Large backyard fenced with amazing deck.Separated dining room and extra sunroom overlooking deck with deep woods. Enjoy nature and a quiet beautiful neighborhood. Will consider 2 year lease.Owner is Licensed Real Estate Agent in State of GA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4190 LAWHON Drive have any available units?
4190 LAWHON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 4190 LAWHON Drive have?
Some of 4190 LAWHON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4190 LAWHON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4190 LAWHON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4190 LAWHON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4190 LAWHON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucker.
Does 4190 LAWHON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4190 LAWHON Drive offers parking.
Does 4190 LAWHON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4190 LAWHON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4190 LAWHON Drive have a pool?
No, 4190 LAWHON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4190 LAWHON Drive have accessible units?
No, 4190 LAWHON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4190 LAWHON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4190 LAWHON Drive has units with dishwashers.

