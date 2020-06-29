4190 LAWHON Drive

Amenities

Much sought after Browning Chase .A community of ranch homes with double sidewalks and friendly neighbors. You can walk around the entire community flat walk. 3 bedroom with Vaulted ceilings throughout the whole house.Large eat in kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances and glass tile backsplash. New hardwoods and carpet . Large backyard fenced with amazing deck.Separated dining room and extra sunroom overlooking deck with deep woods. Enjoy nature and a quiet beautiful neighborhood. Will consider 2 year lease.Owner is Licensed Real Estate Agent in State of GA