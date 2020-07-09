4156 Britts Gate Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking media room

Absolute stunner in Livsey! This updated brick traditional home has been fully renovated and is move in ready! Updated kitchen featuring new cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances & pantry and is open to the fireside den! Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Large dining room and formal living room are great for entertaining the whole family! Hard to find guest bedroom with full bath on main level, 3 bedrooms + 2 baths upstairs and a finished third floor playroom/bonus room/theatre!