Last updated May 26 2020 at 10:07 PM

4156 Britts Gate Lane

4156 Britts Gate Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4156 Britts Gate Lane, Tucker, GA 30084

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Absolute stunner in Livsey! This updated brick traditional home has been fully renovated and is move in ready! Updated kitchen featuring new cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances & pantry and is open to the fireside den! Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Large dining room and formal living room are great for entertaining the whole family! Hard to find guest bedroom with full bath on main level, 3 bedrooms + 2 baths upstairs and a finished third floor playroom/bonus room/theatre!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4156 Britts Gate Lane have any available units?
4156 Britts Gate Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 4156 Britts Gate Lane have?
Some of 4156 Britts Gate Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4156 Britts Gate Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4156 Britts Gate Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4156 Britts Gate Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4156 Britts Gate Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucker.
Does 4156 Britts Gate Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4156 Britts Gate Lane offers parking.
Does 4156 Britts Gate Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4156 Britts Gate Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4156 Britts Gate Lane have a pool?
No, 4156 Britts Gate Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4156 Britts Gate Lane have accessible units?
No, 4156 Britts Gate Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4156 Britts Gate Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4156 Britts Gate Lane has units with dishwashers.

