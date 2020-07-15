3609 Reevley Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities parking guest suite

Are you new to the area! Beautiful inside and out with easy convenience to I85 and 285. Home features formal dining room, formal living room or can be used as an office, gourmet kitchen with granite counters, gas cooktop range, walk-in pantry, breakfast area and it is open to fireside family room. All hardwood floors in main living area, carpet in bedrooms. Guest suite on the main level. Master suite has its own private den within the suite. Master bath has separate large shower, garden tub, double vanity, oversized walk-in closet.