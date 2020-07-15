All apartments in Tucker
3609 Reevley Lane
3609 Reevley Lane

3609 Reevley Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3609 Reevley Lane, Tucker, GA 30084
Northlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
guest suite
Are you new to the area! Beautiful inside and out with easy convenience to I85 and 285. Home features formal dining room, formal living room or can be used as an office, gourmet kitchen with granite counters, gas cooktop range, walk-in pantry, breakfast area and it is open to fireside family room. All hardwood floors in main living area, carpet in bedrooms. Guest suite on the main level. Master suite has its own private den within the suite. Master bath has separate large shower, garden tub, double vanity, oversized walk-in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3609 Reevley Lane have any available units?
3609 Reevley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 3609 Reevley Lane have?
Some of 3609 Reevley Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3609 Reevley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3609 Reevley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3609 Reevley Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3609 Reevley Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucker.
Does 3609 Reevley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3609 Reevley Lane offers parking.
Does 3609 Reevley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3609 Reevley Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3609 Reevley Lane have a pool?
No, 3609 Reevley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3609 Reevley Lane have accessible units?
No, 3609 Reevley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3609 Reevley Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3609 Reevley Lane has units with dishwashers.
