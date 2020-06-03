3608 Canadian Way

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly carport recently renovated

Renovated Ranch in Great Tucker Location - This is an all brick ranch with all new interior paint and some new flooring. It has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters, hardwood floors on main level and new LVT flooring on the lower level. All fixed kitchen appliances remain and the refrigerator remains as a courtesy item. The lower level has a bedroom, rec. room, bathroom, laundry room and loads of unfinished storage area. Other features include living/dining room combo and a 1 car carport. This home provides easy access to Emory, CDC and the interstates. Lawn care included in this rental amount. For further information or to schedule a showing please contact Nicole at 404.634.7352. Apply online at www.BerryATL.com. The non-refundable application fee is $75 per adult and everyone over the age of 18 must submit an application and pay the fee. The annual administration fee is $80. The non-refundable pet deposit is $250 per pet (no aggressive breed dogs are permitted). PLEASE CALL THE OFFICE IF YOU HAVE PETS BEFORE APPLYING AND ALSO TO ENSURE THAT THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE, AS ALL APPLICATION FEES ARE STRICTLY NON-REFUNDABLE.



