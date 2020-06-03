All apartments in Tucker
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:29 AM

3608 Canadian Way

3608 Canadian Way · (404) 634-7351
Location

3608 Canadian Way, Tucker, GA 30084

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3608 Canadian Way · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1170 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Renovated Ranch in Great Tucker Location - This is an all brick ranch with all new interior paint and some new flooring. It has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters, hardwood floors on main level and new LVT flooring on the lower level. All fixed kitchen appliances remain and the refrigerator remains as a courtesy item. The lower level has a bedroom, rec. room, bathroom, laundry room and loads of unfinished storage area. Other features include living/dining room combo and a 1 car carport. This home provides easy access to Emory, CDC and the interstates. Lawn care included in this rental amount. For further information or to schedule a showing please contact Nicole at 404.634.7352. Apply online at www.BerryATL.com. The non-refundable application fee is $75 per adult and everyone over the age of 18 must submit an application and pay the fee. The annual administration fee is $80. The non-refundable pet deposit is $250 per pet (no aggressive breed dogs are permitted). PLEASE CALL THE OFFICE IF YOU HAVE PETS BEFORE APPLYING AND ALSO TO ENSURE THAT THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE, AS ALL APPLICATION FEES ARE STRICTLY NON-REFUNDABLE.

(RLNE3202211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3608 Canadian Way have any available units?
3608 Canadian Way has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 3608 Canadian Way have?
Some of 3608 Canadian Way's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3608 Canadian Way currently offering any rent specials?
3608 Canadian Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3608 Canadian Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3608 Canadian Way is pet friendly.
Does 3608 Canadian Way offer parking?
Yes, 3608 Canadian Way does offer parking.
Does 3608 Canadian Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3608 Canadian Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3608 Canadian Way have a pool?
No, 3608 Canadian Way does not have a pool.
Does 3608 Canadian Way have accessible units?
No, 3608 Canadian Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3608 Canadian Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3608 Canadian Way does not have units with dishwashers.
